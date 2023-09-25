U21s Beaten at Bristol City

Monday, 25th Sep 2023 15:22

Town’s U21s were beaten 2-0 by Bristol City at Ashton Gate this afternoon.

Harry Leeson gave the home side the lead in the 29th minute before Sam Pearson added the second seven minutes after half-time.

Prior to today’s defeat, John McGreal and David Wright’s side had won their previous two matches.

Meanwhile, former Blues academy youngster Dyland Crowe, 22, has joined Havant and Waterlooville on loan from fellow National League South club Torquay United.

U21s: Gray, Lavin, H Barbrook, Mazionis, O'Connor, F Barbrook, Valentine, Haddoch, Boatswain, Oudnie-Morgan, Ward. Subs: Binns, Jambang, Foyo, Roberts, Okunowo.





Photo: TWTD