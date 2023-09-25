Morsy on Egypt Overseas Players List Ahead of October Internationals

Monday, 25th Sep 2023 15:44

Blues skipper Sam Morsy has been named on an 11-man list of foreign-based players set to be called up for Egypt’s October internationals.

The Pharaohs are set to play two friendlies at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi against Zambia on Thursday 12th October and then Algeria on Monday 16th October.

Morsy, 32, won his eighth and ninth caps, his first international appearances since November 2018, earlier this month.

Prior to that, the Town captain had been named in several overseas lists before being omitted from the final squad.

Overseas call-ups: Mohamed Salah - Liverpool, Trezeguet - Trabzonspor, Mostafa Mohamed - Nantes, Mohamed Elneny - Arsenal, Omar Marmoush - Eintracht Frankfurt, Ahmed Hassan Koka - Pendikspor. Hamdy Fathi - Al Wakra, Ahmed Hamdy - Montreal, Sam Morsy - Ipswich Town, Mohamed Sherif - Al Khaleej, Tarek Hamed - DAMAC.





Photo: NURPHOTO