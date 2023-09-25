Tractor Girls Given FAWNL Cup Bye After Cheltenham Withdrawal

Monday, 25th Sep 2023 17:22

Ipswich Town Women have received a bye to round two of the FAWNL Cup following their first-round opponents Cheltenham Town's withdrawal from the competition.

The Tractor Girls were due to host the Robinesses in the tie this coming Sunday afternoon but will now go straight through to round two after the Gloucestershire side informed the FA of their intention to pull out prior to yesterday's FAWNL Southern Premier Division meeting between the sides at the AGL Arena, which Town won 8-0 with Natasha Thomas (pictured) netting four of the goals.

The Blues are next in action when they face Oxford United away on Sunday 8th October.





Photo: Ross Halls