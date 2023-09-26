Luongo and Broadhead in Team of the Week

Tuesday, 26th Sep 2023 14:16

Town duo Massimo Luongo and Nathan Broadhead have been named in the Sky Bet Championship Team of the Week following their displays in Saturday’s 4-3 home victory over Blackburn Rovers.

Luongo netted the Blues’ dramatic 79th-minute winner, taking the ball on his chest before half-volleying into the top corner, while Broadhead showed similar clinical finishing in the first half when he scored Town’s second goal of the afternoon.

Former Town loanee Mark McGuinness, these days with Cardiff City, is also included in the select XI.





Photo: Matchday Images