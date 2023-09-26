Former Blues Frontman Sears Joins Daggers

Tuesday, 26th Sep 2023 16:54 Former Blues striker Freddie Sears has signed for National League Dagenham & Redbridge having been released by Colchester United at the end of last season. Sears, 33, was with Town between January 2015 and the summer of 2021, making 151 starts and 66 sub appearances, scoring 34 times. The former West Ham trainee then rejoined Colchester, from whom he had signed for the Blues, where he spent two seasons. Adding experience and quality to our ranks. — Dagenham & Redbridge ⚔️ (@Dag_RedFC) September 26, 2023

Photo: Matchday Images



Gforce added 16:56 - Sep 26

Does he still score once a season. -1

MaySixth added 17:00 - Sep 26

Roll out the barrel. 0

Tufty added 17:01 - Sep 26

Good luck Freddie hope they play you in your best position 2

