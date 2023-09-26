Town Make 10 Changes For Wolves Cup Tie
Tuesday, 26th Sep 2023 19:03
Town boss Kieran McKenna makes 10 changes for this evening’s Carabao Cup third-round tie at home to Wolves with keeper Vaclav Hladky the only survivor from Saturday’s 4-3 Championship victory over Blackburn.
Dom Ball starts at right-back with Brandon Williams on the left with George Edmundson and Elkan Baggott at the centre of the defence.
Former Wolves man Lee Evans skippers at the centre of midfield alongside Jack Taylor, with the three behind striker Freddie Ladapo, Kayden Jackson, Marcus Harness and Omari Hutchinson.
Manager Kieran McKenna names a strong bench featuring the likes of Luke Woolfenden, Janoi Donacien, who is back from injury, Massimo Luongo, Wes Burns, Conor Chaplin and George Hirst.
Skipper Sam Morsy, who was born in Wolverhampton and started his career at Molineux, is not in the 20-man squad.
Wolves also make 10 changes from the team which drew 1-1 at Luton on Saturday with forward Hee Chan Hwang the only player to keep his place.
Centre-half Santiago Bueno making his debut following his summer move from Girona, while Tommy Doyle, who is on loan from Manchester City, makes his first start.
Town: Hladky, Ball, Edmundson, Baggott, Williams, Evans (c), Taylor, Jackson, Harness, Hutchinson, Ladapo. Subs: Slicker, Woolfenden, Burns, Chaplin, Aluko, Luongo, Hirst, Humphreys, Donacien.
Wolves: Bentley (c), Jonny, Doherty, S Bueno, Toti, H Bueno, Traore, Doyle, Sarabia, Hwang, Kalajdzic. Subs: King, Ait-Nouri, Kilman, Hodge, Gomes, Fernandez, Cunha, Silva, Fraser. Referee: Sam Barrott (West Riding).
Photo: Matchday Images
