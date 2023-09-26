Town Make 10 Changes For Wolves Cup Tie

Tuesday, 26th Sep 2023 19:03 Town boss Kieran McKenna makes 10 changes for this evening’s Carabao Cup third-round tie at home to Wolves with keeper Vaclav Hladky the only survivor from Saturday’s 4-3 Championship victory over Blackburn. Dom Ball starts at right-back with Brandon Williams on the left with George Edmundson and Elkan Baggott at the centre of the defence. Former Wolves man Lee Evans skippers at the centre of midfield alongside Jack Taylor, with the three behind striker Freddie Ladapo, Kayden Jackson, Marcus Harness and Omari Hutchinson. Manager Kieran McKenna names a strong bench featuring the likes of Luke Woolfenden, Janoi Donacien, who is back from injury, Massimo Luongo, Wes Burns, Conor Chaplin and George Hirst. Skipper Sam Morsy, who was born in Wolverhampton and started his career at Molineux, is not in the 20-man squad. Wolves also make 10 changes from the team which drew 1-1 at Luton on Saturday with forward Hee Chan Hwang the only player to keep his place. Centre-half Santiago Bueno making his debut following his summer move from Girona, while Tommy Doyle, who is on loan from Manchester City, makes his first start. Town: Hladky, Ball, Edmundson, Baggott, Williams, Evans (c), Taylor, Jackson, Harness, Hutchinson, Ladapo. Subs: Slicker, Woolfenden, Burns, Chaplin, Aluko, Luongo, Hirst, Humphreys, Donacien. Wolves: Bentley (c), Jonny, Doherty, S Bueno, Toti, H Bueno, Traore, Doyle, Sarabia, Hwang, Kalajdzic. Subs: King, Ait-Nouri, Kilman, Hodge, Gomes, Fernandez, Cunha, Silva, Fraser. Referee: Sam Barrott (West Riding).

Photo: Matchday Images



SouperJim added 19:13 - Sep 26

Slicker played the last two rounds yet Hladky is in tonight, does this mean Walton is approaching a return? Seems rather curious either way as surely Walton will need a reserve game or two first and we've got 3 more league games coming Saturday Tuesday Saturday... 0

slade1 added 19:19 - Sep 26

More like slicker to play Saturday. As much as Hladky made some great saves he also made some awful mistakes -1

itfckenty added 19:22 - Sep 26

I think you'll find for Hladky, it's more of a good test of skill for him against a prem team. If anything, I'd imagine its a good indication of where he currently is ability wise. Slicker doesn't need this test at the moment, as where Hladky does. 0

MK1 added 19:23 - Sep 26

Still good enough to win. 0

SoCalTownFan added 19:31 - Sep 26

Why would he do this against a premier league team? 1

ArnieM added 20:01 - Sep 26

Our defence looks weak to me…. 4mins in first attack , first goal. Potentially a long night I fear . 0

Bury_St_Edmundson added 20:12 - Sep 26

The "gloaters" are gonna have a field day 0

ArnieM added 20:14 - Sep 26

Well I hope not. What’s to gloat about anyway? It’s a complete outfield change so not even a “ team” it’s a typical “cup eleven” out there tonight against a no doubt much changed Wolves team. But they’re 2nd string likely to be stronger than ours. 0

