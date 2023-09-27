Harness: It's a Special Group, a Special Team

Wednesday, 27th Sep 2023 09:47 by Kallum Brisset Marcus Harness lauded a special group of players as Town progressed to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup for the first time in 13 years with a come-from-behind victory over Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers at Portman Road. Harness provided a hat-trick of assists as the Blues overturned a two-goal deficit to win 3-2 for the second time this month and record a fifth straight victory in all competitions. “It’s a special group, a special team, a special club,” the Town forward said. “We’re just trying to enjoy it while it lasts and hopefully it lasts a long time. “We’re all buzzing with the response, it’s happened in the league as well where we’ve gone behind but we always back ourselves to cause teams problems. “Working with the manager and the staff, they’ve always got a solution for us on the pitch. It’s another good comeback, we’re really happy with it and we’ll move onto Saturday and try and support the lads that will be playing in that game.” Town were on their way to exiting the competition when Hwang Hee-chan and Toti struck for Wolves in the opening 15 minutes, but the Blues never let their heads drop and were deservedly level by half-time through Omari Hutchinson and Freddie Ladapo. Harness said: “There was maybe a hint of ‘this might be a long night’, but we were causing them problems as well, so it was just about addressing a few issues and keep trying to do the right things and working hard. “Thankfully we managed to shift the momentum of the game and then the crowd comes into play again.

“We always back ourselves and they [Wolves] probably didn’t want to be here once we got it back to 2-2. It was enjoyable.” All three of Harness’s starts this season have come in the Carabao Cup, and the former Portsmouth man believes his involvement in all three goals was overdue, singling out Jack Taylor’s spectacular winning goal from 25 yards as one the midfielder is capable of. “It’s been a long time coming,” he said. “I haven’t chipped in as much as I would have liked over the season that I’ve been here. If you keep doing the right things it will come and I’ll enjoy it tonight and try and build on it. “The first [assist] was probably a better pass, the second one was just into Freddie’s feet and he’s done the rest. It was instinct, Omari’s made my life easier by giving me a clear run to hit him. I’m happy with them. “Some amazing goals by the boys have helped me out – Tayls has helped me out, I’ve passed it to him on the edge of the box and he’s done the rest. He’s got that, we’ve seen it over the years playing against him. Buzzing to see him do it tonight and I’m sure he’ll do it a lot more in the future.” It would be fair to say that Portman Road is the place to be if you want goals and entertainment, with 24 goals in the last four home matches – 13 for and 11 against.

So much so that the game was a bit of a blur for Harness, who attempted to recall the goals. He said: “I remember the second goal was from a throw-in. I can’t even remember the build-up to the first goal, I just remember seeing Omari’s run so I’ll have to watch it again. If Vaz [Vaclav Hladky] was involved [in the first goal], I’m not surprised.” Harness was one of 10 changes to the starting lineup from Saturday’s victory over Blackburn Rovers, with only goalkeeper Hladky keeping his place in the side. However, the 27-year-old knows the importance of impacting from the bench and is grateful to be given the opportunity by Kieran McKenna in the cup competitions. “The lads are doing so well so it’s about trying to keep the pressure on, keep training well and being ready,” he said. “It’s difficult coming off the bench at times but getting to play in these cup games show why they’re so important for us. “At Reading I got a knock in the first couple of minutes, so it was a tough game for me. Games like tonight are so helpful and important for the lads who are not starting as much and it helps us be stronger as a squad. “We’ll all be better off for it to support the boys going forward in the league and, if we’re called upon, we’ve all shown that we’re ready to step in.” He added: “I’ve been happy with where I’m at. I feel like I’ve been doing well in training like everyone has, everyone’s pushing and trains well. I’ve never been involved with a group that trains at such an intensity, including the ones who aren’t playing. “We’ve got a big squad and a lot of us aren’t playing much but there’s no bad eggs and everyone’s pushing in the same direction. It’s a pleasure to be a part of.” Reflecting on his first season in Suffolk last campaign, which saw Harness score eight goals in 47 appearances, he said: “I started well, then I had the knee injury. I came back really quickly and felt like I was ready but never really got back to my best. “Broady [Nathan Broadhead] came in and has been incredible, so even if I was at my best he’s been hard to push out of the team. But I’m happy to be here and I’m ready when I’m called upon. “There’s a few different positions we’ve looked at – I played on the right side and the number ten today, which is a bit different and I’ve been doing that a bit more. I’m feeling good and feel like I’m training well, I’ve just got to wait for my opportunity and hopefully when it comes I can take it and help the team carry on the amazing form we’re on.” The draw for the fourth round of the Carabao Cup will take place following Wednesday’s Newcastle-Manchester City tie, where the Blues will be one of 16 teams left in the competition. Asked if there was anyone in particular he fancied facing, Harness said: “Not really. I fancy us against most teams, especially at home. We’ll see what it is and hopefully it’s an exciting draw and an exciting game again.”

