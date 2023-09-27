Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Town Ball Three in Fourth Round Draw
Wednesday, 27th Sep 2023 12:10

Town will be ball number three in this evening’s draw for the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

The Blues are in the hat at the last 16 stage for the first time since 2010/11 having come from 2-0 down to beat Premier League Wolves at Portman Road last night.

The draw takes place following the live-on-Sky Newcastle United-Manchester City tie at around 10.20pm unless that game goes to penalties.

The balls will be drawn by former Republic of Ireland international keeper Shay Given and ex-England international midfielder Izzy Christiansen.

Round four ties will be played in the week commencing October 30th.

Carabao Cup Round Four

1 Burnley                                                           
2 Exeter City                                                     
3 Ipswich Town                                                 
4 Manchester United                                        
5 Mansfield Town                                              
6 Middlesbrough                                               
7 Port Vale                                                        
8 AFC Bournemouth or Stoke City
9 Aston Villa or Everton
10 Blackburn Rovers or Cardiff City
11 Brentford or Arsenal
12 Chelsea or Brighton & Hove Albion
13 Fulham or Norwich City
14 Lincoln City or West Ham United
15 Liverpool or Leicester City
16 Newcastle United or Manchester City


Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



StuartBrett8 added 12:22 - Sep 27
Ball 13 would be good, when did we last play Fulham? ;)
2

JewellintheTown added 13:05 - Sep 27
Written in the stars for us to play and beat Man Utd.
Or Norwich.
Or both.
0


You need to login in order to post your comments

Blogs 293 bloggers

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2023