Town Ball Three in Fourth Round Draw

Wednesday, 27th Sep 2023 12:10 Town will be ball number three in this evening’s draw for the fourth round of the Carabao Cup. The Blues are in the hat at the last 16 stage for the first time since 2010/11 having come from 2-0 down to beat Premier League Wolves at Portman Road last night. The draw takes place following the live-on-Sky Newcastle United-Manchester City tie at around 10.20pm unless that game goes to penalties. The balls will be drawn by former Republic of Ireland international keeper Shay Given and ex-England international midfielder Izzy Christiansen. Round four ties will be played in the week commencing October 30th. Carabao Cup Round Four 1 Burnley

2 Exeter City

3 Ipswich Town

4 Manchester United

5 Mansfield Town

6 Middlesbrough

7 Port Vale

8 AFC Bournemouth or Stoke City

9 Aston Villa or Everton

10 Blackburn Rovers or Cardiff City

11 Brentford or Arsenal

12 Chelsea or Brighton & Hove Albion

13 Fulham or Norwich City

14 Lincoln City or West Ham United

15 Liverpool or Leicester City

16 Newcastle United or Manchester City

StuartBrett8 added 12:22 - Sep 27

Ball 13 would be good, when did we last play Fulham? ;) 2

JewellintheTown added 13:05 - Sep 27

Written in the stars for us to play and beat Man Utd.

Or Norwich.

Or both. 0

