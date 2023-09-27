Town Ball Three in Fourth Round Draw
Wednesday, 27th Sep 2023 12:10
Town will be ball number three in this evening’s draw for the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.
The Blues are in the hat at the last 16 stage for the first time since 2010/11 having come from 2-0 down to beat Premier League Wolves at Portman Road last night.
The draw takes place following the live-on-Sky Newcastle United-Manchester City tie at around 10.20pm unless that game goes to penalties.
The balls will be drawn by former Republic of Ireland international keeper Shay Given and ex-England international midfielder Izzy Christiansen.
Round four ties will be played in the week commencing October 30th.
Carabao Cup Round Four
1 Burnley
Photo: Action Images
