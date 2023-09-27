Town Draw Fulham at Home in Carabao Cup
Wednesday, 27th Sep 2023 22:31
Town have drawn Premier League Fulham at home in round four of the Carabao Cup.
The Blues, who came from two goals behind to beat Wolves 3-2 at Portman Road last night, are in the last 16 of the competition for the first time in 13 years.
Fulham, currently 11th in the top flight, beat Norwich City 2-1 at Craven Cottage this evening to reach round four.
Round four ties will be played in the week commencing October 30th with it appearing likely that the Town-Fulham match will be on the Wednesday with the Whites in Premier League action against Brighton on the preceding Sunday.
The teams last met in the competition at the second round stage in September 2020 when the Cottagers ran out 1-0 winners, Aleksandar Mitrović the scorer of the game's only goal.
The clubs also faced one another in the tournament in a two-legged tie in 1973 when the first leg in London ended 2-2 before the Blues won 2-1 at Portman Road
In 1996, again over two legs, the Craven Cottage match ended 1-1 before the game in Suffolk ended 4-2 to the Blues.
Carabao Cup Round Four
Mansfield Town v Port Vale
Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 293 bloggers
Opposition Preview - Wolverhampton Wanderers by ad_wilkin
A Premier League team will return to Portman Road for the first time since Fulham paid a visit on 16th September 2020 in the second round of this competition.
Opposition Preview - Blackburn Rovers by ad_wilkin
Jon Dahl Tommason was rumoured to have been close to leaving Blackburn in the summer due to lack of transfer funds but the manager who earned good reviews last season at Ewood Park has stuck around and continues to build a strong effective squad.
Opposition Preview - Southampton by ad_wilkin
The Town will go marching on, to St Mary’s on Tuesday in what will arguably be their toughest test yet.
Opposition Preview - Sheffield Wednesday by ad_wilkin
Town return from the international break to face lowly Sheffield Wednesday who sit in 23rd place with only one point so far.
Opposition Preview - Cardiff City by ad_wilkin
Town will play their second home game in as many weeks on Saturday as Erol Bulut’s Cardiff City visit Portman Road.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]