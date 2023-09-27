Town Draw Fulham at Home in Carabao Cup

Wednesday, 27th Sep 2023 22:31 Town have drawn Premier League Fulham at home in round four of the Carabao Cup. The Blues, who came from two goals behind to beat Wolves 3-2 at Portman Road last night, are in the last 16 of the competition for the first time in 13 years. Fulham, currently 11th in the top flight, beat Norwich City 2-1 at Craven Cottage this evening to reach round four. Round four ties will be played in the week commencing October 30th with it appearing likely that the Town-Fulham match will be on the Wednesday with the Whites in Premier League action against Brighton on the preceding Sunday. The teams last met in the competition at the second round stage in September 2020 when the Cottagers ran out 1-0 winners, Aleksandar Mitrović the scorer of the game's only goal. The clubs also faced one another in the tournament in a two-legged tie in 1973 when the first leg in London ended 2-2 before the Blues won 2-1 at Portman Road In 1996, again over two legs, the Craven Cottage match ended 1-1 before the game in Suffolk ended 4-2 to the Blues. Carabao Cup Round Four Mansfield Town v Port Vale

Ipswich Town v Fulham

Manchester United v Newcastle United

AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool

Chelsea v Blackburn Rovers

West Ham United v Arsenal

Everton v Burnley

Exeter City v Middlesbrough

RobsonWark added 22:31 - Sep 27

Bring it on! 1

OldClactonBlue added 22:32 - Sep 27

That will do 3

shortmarine1969 added 22:33 - Sep 27

Not the draw I would have wanted..but. a home "winnable "one.! 2

OliveR16 added 22:33 - Sep 27

So glad we've a home tie 4

BotesdaleBlue added 22:34 - Sep 27

A difficult but winnable draw. 1

IpswichT62OldBoy added 22:35 - Sep 27

Would have been Narch, but they are too pants to beat Fulham 0

runningout added 22:35 - Sep 27

tough one but heyho!!! 0

itfckenty added 22:35 - Sep 27

I think this is another good test. A step up from Wolves and another home tie. Let's show the scum how it's done! 0

Fat_Boy_Tim added 22:37 - Sep 27

They've got twice as many points as Wolves so baby steps up the ladder. Still winnable. 0

TractorfactorSteve added 22:38 - Sep 27

Probably not a TV match so once again it'll be the terrible audio commentary on Town tv for those not able to listen to R Suffolk. 0

Saxonblue74 added 22:53 - Sep 27

Best result Norwich have had all season, losing to Fulham to avoid playing us! 1

PSGBlue added 22:55 - Sep 27

At first glance it does not seem like a game for TV with plenty of other all Premier league ties. But is Sky are looking for an upset type match, then our game stands out as being a possibility. 0

Gforce added 23:12 - Sep 27

Beat Fulham, then draw Mansfield or Port Vale in the quarter final and we'll find ourselves 1 game from Wembley !

Happy days. 1

JimInGreensboro added 23:42 - Sep 27

If I’m a Fulham fan, I’m thinking, “Oh, sh*t”. 0

