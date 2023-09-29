Fulham Carabao Cup Date Set
Friday, 29th Sep 2023 12:23
Town’s Carabao Cup fourth round tie against Premier League Fulham at Portman Road has been confirmed for Wednesday 1st November, kick-off 7.45pm.
The Cottagers are in Premier League action at Brighton on the preceding Sunday, hence the game being on the Wednesday rather than the Tuesday.
Town defeated another top flight side, Wolves, 3-2 in the third round on Tuesday having defeated League One teams Bristol Rovers and Reading in the previous rounds.
