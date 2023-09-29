Fulham Carabao Cup Date Set

Friday, 29th Sep 2023 12:23 Town’s Carabao Cup fourth round tie against Premier League Fulham at Portman Road has been confirmed for Wednesday 1st November, kick-off 7.45pm. The Cottagers are in Premier League action at Brighton on the preceding Sunday, hence the game being on the Wednesday rather than the Tuesday. Town defeated another top flight side, Wolves, 3-2 in the third round on Tuesday having defeated League One teams Bristol Rovers and Reading in the previous rounds.



Photo: Action Images



TractorfactorSteve added 12:38 - Sep 29

So our away fixture v Birmingham will be moved to the following Sunday? Probably not. 1

