Town, Morsy and Chaplin Nominated in Content Awards

Friday, 29th Sep 2023 15:06

Town are among those nominated in the Best Football Club - Football League category at the 2023 Football Content Awards, while skipper Sam Morsy and last season’s top scorer Conor Chaplin are both shortlisted in the Best Footballer - Football League section.

The Blues, who were also nominated in the previous two seasons, finishing third in 2011, are up against Birmingham City, Bolton Wanderers, Exeter City, Middlesbrough, Notts County, Port Vale, Portsmouth, Stoke City and Wrexham for the gong.

The award recognises the clubs producing the best content across various platforms including app, social, video and website.

You can vote for the club, Morsy and Chaplin via the Football Content Awards website, by Twitter or on Instagram.

Voting closes at 11.59pm on Sunday 8th October with the winners announced during a live event at Anfield on Thursday 16th November.

No independent Town podcasts, websites or other media were nominated this year.





Photo: Matchday Images