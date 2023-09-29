Moore: A Great Game For Us

Friday, 29th Sep 2023 16:29 New Huddersfield boss Darren Moore says Town’s visit to the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday is a great game for his first home match since he took over from Neil Warnock. Moore has already taken charge of one match, the 1-1 draw at Coventry on Monday, but Saturday will be his first match in front of his new fans. The former Sheffield Wednesday boss is well aware his team is facing a Blues side in top form. “They've got real momentum,” he told the Yorkshire Post. “They got the group and squad that they wanted in last season, they got promoted and they've continued on that wave to make a really good start to the season. “It's a great game for us that we're looking forward to in front of our own fans. From the ways the boys performed the other night, we're encouraged and we're looking forward to it. “Obviously the last couple of seasons I've been up against them, and now at Huddersfield we're looking forward to the game and carrying on what we've started and keeping our own momentum going. “Our lads are in a good position physically and mentally, we've gone four games without defeat, and we'll be in front of our home fans.” The Terriers will be without striker Danny Ward due to an achilles injury, while David Kasumu will also miss out with a hamstring problem. Moore has also sent his good wishes to those taking part in Miles For Marcus on Saturday, a charity walk in honour of former Blues and Huddersfield striker Marcus Stewart, raising funds for the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation. One more sleep until Miles For Marcus...



🎥 Manager Darren Moore has wished everyone taking part good luck, and we look forward to welcoming you all back to the John Smith's Stadium!



Donations are still open for those able to spare what they can 💙#Walk4Pounds | #htafc — Huddersfield Town (@htafc) September 29, 2023

Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



shakytown added 23:47 - Sep 29

I hope Darren does well at Huddersfield but after we beat them. Was treated like s..t by scummy Wendies and they deserve relegation. 2

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments