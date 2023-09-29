Taylor Nominated For Player of the Round
Friday, 29th Sep 2023 16:49
Blues midfielder Jack Taylor has been nominated for the Carabao Cup Player of the Round for his display in Tuesday’s 3-2 victory over Premier League Wolves.
Taylor smashed in Town’s winner from 25 yards as Kieran McKenna’s side came from 2-0 down to claim a famous victory.
Also nominated are Blackburn’s Andrew Moran, Christy Pym of Mansfield and Burnley’s Anass Zaroury. You can vote here.
