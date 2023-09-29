Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Taylor Nominated For Player of the Round
Friday, 29th Sep 2023 16:49

Blues midfielder Jack Taylor has been nominated for the Carabao Cup Player of the Round for his display in Tuesday’s 3-2 victory over Premier League Wolves.

Taylor smashed in Town’s winner from 25 yards as Kieran McKenna’s side came from 2-0 down to claim a famous victory.

Also nominated are Blackburn’s Andrew Moran, Christy Pym of Mansfield and Burnley’s Anass Zaroury. You can vote here.


Photo: Matchday Images



Europablue added 22:51 - Sep 29
Harness was our MotM, even if Taylor scored an amazing goal.
