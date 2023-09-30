Life's a Pitch TV - Episode 11 - Roger Osborne

Saturday, 30th Sep 2023 08:01

The 11th edition of the new Life’s a Pitch TV podcast with star guest Roger Osborne is now available on YouTube and audio podcast platforms.

Osborne talks about his time with the Blues, from making his mark in the reserves, to marking Alan Ball and Johan Cruyff out of matches and that FA Cup final winning goal with host Mark Murphy, legends-in-residence Terry Butcher and Russell Osman, and TWTD’s Phil Ham.

As well as YouTube, the show is also available on a number of audio podcast platforms with Apple now among them.

Currently it can be found - or will be if it hasn’t filtered through yet - on Apple, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Deezer, Buzzsprout, Podcast Index, Podcast Addict, Player FM, Listen Notes, Podcast Chaser and Pocket Podcasts. An RSS feed for the show can be found here.

Life's a Pitch TV is also going on the road, to The Dove on Thursday 12th October and Venue 16 on Thursday 30th November, full details on the new website here.

If you’re interested in sponsoring the show, contact Mark Calver via lifesapitchtv@gmail.com.

Photo: TWTD

itfchorry added 14:01 - Sep 30

Now this is a Legend 1

Lordy11 added 17:28 - Sep 30

You must watch this. What a story. What a legend 1