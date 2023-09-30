Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Life's a Pitch TV - Episode 11 - Roger Osborne
Saturday, 30th Sep 2023 08:01

The 11th edition of the new Life’s a Pitch TV podcast with star guest Roger Osborne is now available on YouTube and audio podcast platforms.

Osborne talks about his time with the Blues, from making his mark in the reserves, to marking Alan Ball and Johan Cruyff out of matches and that FA Cup final winning goal with host Mark Murphy, legends-in-residence Terry Butcher and Russell Osman, and TWTD’s Phil Ham.

As well as YouTube, the show is also available on a number of audio podcast platforms with Apple now among them.

Currently it can be found - or will be if it hasn’t filtered through yet - on Apple, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Deezer, Buzzsprout, Podcast Index, Podcast Addict, Player FM, Listen Notes, Podcast Chaser and Pocket Podcasts. An RSS feed for the show can be found here.

Life's a Pitch TV is also going on the road, to The Dove on Thursday 12th October and Venue 16 on Thursday 30th November, full details on the new website here.

If you’re interested in sponsoring the show, contact Mark Calver via lifesapitchtv@gmail.com.

Photo: TWTD



itfchorry added 14:01 - Sep 30
Now this is a Legend
1

Lordy11 added 17:28 - Sep 30
You must watch this. What a story. What a legend
1

Churchman added 03:40 - Oct 1
My dad met him a few years ago and said what a lovely bloke he was. Yep, a proper legend. Nobody can ever take away ‘that moment’ and what a moment it was for all who witnessed it.
0


