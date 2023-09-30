Evans and Hutchinson Start at Huddersfield

Saturday, 30th Sep 2023 14:19 Lee Evans skippers and Omari Hutchinson also starts as Town make two enforced changes from the team which beat Blackburn 4-3 in the Championship last week for this afternoon’s game at Huddersfield. Evans comes in for regular captain Sam Morsy, who is suspended for one match having amassed five bookings, while Hutchinson is in the attack for Nathan Broadhead, who has picked up a knock. Manager Darren Moore makes two changes from the team which drew 1-1 at Coventry on Monday for his first home game in charge with Sorba Thomas and Josh Ruffels coming in for wing-backs Jaheim Headley and Ben Jackson, who drop to the bench. Town will go top if they draw or win today with current leaders Leicester in action tomorrow at Blackburn tomorrow. Huddersfield: Nicholls, Ruffels, Pearson, Helik, Hogg (c), Burgzorg, Rudoni, Koroma, Thomas, Wiles, Nakayama. Subs: Maxwell, Edmonds-Green, Diarra, Edwards, Headley, Harratt, Hudlin, Jackson, Lees. Town: Hladky, Clarke, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis, Evans (c), Luongo, Burns, Chaplin, Hutchinson, Hirst. Subs: Slicker, Donacien, Williams, Ball, Taylor, Harness, Jackson, Scarlett, Ladapo. Referee: Geoff Eltringham (County Durham).

Photo: Matchday Images



