Huddersfield Town 0-0 Ipswich Town - Half-Time

Saturday, 30th Sep 2023 15:56 Town’s game at Huddersfield remains 0-0 at half-time, although the Blues will feel they should have been awarded a penalty. Lee Evans skippered and Omari Hutchinson also started as Town made two enforced changes from the team which beat Blackburn 4-3 last week. Evans came in for regular captain Sam Morsy, who was suspended for one match having amassed five bookings, while Hutchinson was in the attack for Nathan Broadhead, who has picked up a knock. Terriers manager Darren Moore made two changes from the team which drew 1-1 at Coventry on Monday for his first home game in charge, with Sorba Thomas and Josh Ruffels coming in for wing-backs Jaheim Headley and Ben Jackson, who dropped to the bench. The game started in steady rain with the Blues creating the first chance in the third minute, George Hirst rising above two defenders to head Wes Burns’s right-wing cross straight at home keeper Lee Nicholls. Two minutes later, Yuta Nakayama was shown the first yellow card of the afternoon by referee Geoff Eltringham for clattering through the back of Conor Chaplin’s ankles. Town, in their orange away kit, were having the better of the early stages in terms of possession but without creating a further opportunity, while Huddersfield had sent a couple of balls into the Blues’ area without causing a serious threat, Vaclav Hladky confidently punching clear on one occasion.

On 12, Hirst chased a ball down the left and his cutback was half-cleared out to Massimo Luongo, who sent a shot deep into the Town fans behind the goal. Three minutes later, some over-casual passing out from the back from Town allowed determinedly-pressing Huddersfield a chance from which they came very close to going in front. Josh Koroma was played in on the left of the box after exchanging passes with Ben Wiles and hit a low shot which Hladky diverted into the air. The keeper and his defenders were briefly worried that the ball would drop into the net and were relieved when it struck the top of the bar and bounced over. The Town goal came under threat again in the 17th minute when Jack Rudoni sent a ball across the Blues’ six-yard box and Leif Davis did well to force it away from Delano Burgzorg at the far post. The ball was cut back from the right to Koroma, whose shot was well saved by Hladky. Centre-half Cameron Burgess was yellow-carded in the 20th minute, somewhat harshly it seemed, the Australian international appearing to have won the ball in his challenge with Michal Helik a few yards outside the penalty area. Thomas slammed the free-kick into the wall, then Rudoni’s follow-up wasn’t far away from going out for a throw. Town soon regained control and on 23 Chaplin curled a shot well over from just outside the box. Three minutes later, Hirst did much the same from a similar position. Huddersfield, who were continuing to give the Blues little time to pass their way out from the back, had another chance as the game moved to the half hour, Koroma hitting a low effort which skidded off the turf but just wide of Hladky’s right post. In the 34th minute Town were denied what looked a stonewall penalty when Hutchinson burst past one man on the left, cut in and was sent tumbling by Thomas. As Town appealed, Thomas tried to drag Hutchinson up from the turf, claiming he’d dived, hangering Burns, who shoved the one-time West Ham trainee, leading to a melee. Town’s protests for a spot-kick were in vain, while Thomas and Burns both saw yellow for the aftermath. Four minutes later, Burns crossed from the right and Chaplin hit a well-struck first-time effort, but too close to Nicholls, who claimed. The half had swung one way and another and on 39 Huddersfield threatened again, Rudoni volleying over from Ruffels’s cross from the right. Five minutes later, Burgzorg turned away from the grounded Burgess before hitting a low shot which Hladky did well to bundle past his right post. The half ended with the home side again pushing forward, the Terriers having edged an end-to-end half and having had the better of the chances with Hladky the keeper forced to make the more significant saves. However, Town had had one or two opportunities of their own and will feel they should certainly have been awarded a penalty for the foul on Hutchinson, while the home side will do well to maintain their press in the Blues’ half for the full 90 minutes, particularly in heavy conditions. Huddersfield: Nicholls, Ruffels, Pearson, Helik, Hogg (c), Burgzorg, Rudoni, Koroma, Thomas, Wiles, Nakayama. Subs: Maxwell, Edmonds-Green, Diarra, Edwards, Headley, Harratt, Hudlin, Jackson, Lees. Town: Hladky, Clarke, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis, Evans (c), Luongo, Burns, Chaplin, Hutchinson, Hirst. Subs: Slicker, Donacien, Williams, Ball, Taylor, Harness, Jackson, Scarlett, Ladapo. Referee: Geoff Eltringham (County Durham).

Photo: Matchday Images



