Huddersfield Town 1-1 Ipswich Town - Match Report

Saturday, 30th Sep 2023 17:09 Town hit the top of the Championship after sub Brandon Williams netted his first goal for the Blues and only the second of his senior career three minutes from time as Town drew 1-1 with Huddersfield at the John Smith’s Stadium. The Terriers had had the best chances, while the Blues had been denied what looked a certain penalty, before Delano Burgzorg gave the home side the lead on 61, but Williams nodded in a deserved leveller in the 87th minute. Lee Evans skippered and Omari Hutchinson also started as Town made two enforced changes from the team which beat Blackburn 4-3 last week. Evans came in for regular captain Sam Morsy, who was suspended for one match having amassed five bookings, while Hutchinson was in the attack for Nathan Broadhead, who has picked up a knock. Terriers manager Darren Moore made two changes from the team which drew 1-1 at Coventry on Monday for his first home game in charge, with Sorba Thomas and Josh Ruffels coming in for wing-backs Jaheim Headley and Ben Jackson, who dropped to the bench. The game started in steady rain with the Blues creating the first chance in the third minute, George Hirst rising above two defenders to head Wes Burns’s right-wing cross straight at home keeper Lee Nicholls. Two minutes later, Yuta Nakayama was shown the first yellow card of the afternoon by referee Geoff Eltringham for clattering through the back of Conor Chaplin’s ankles. Town, in their orange away kit, were having the better of the early stages in terms of possession but without creating a further opportunity, while Huddersfield had sent a couple of balls into the Blues’ area without causing a serious threat, Vaclav Hladky confidently punching clear on one occasion. On 12, Hirst chased a ball down the left and his cutback was half-cleared out to Massimo Luongo, who sent a shot deep into the Town fans behind the goal. Three minutes later, some over-casual passing out from the back from Town allowed determinedly-pressing Huddersfield a chance from which they came very close to going in front. Josh Koroma was played in on the left of the box after exchanging passes with Ben Wiles and hit a low shot which Hladky diverted into the air. The keeper and his defenders were briefly worried that the ball would drop into the net and were relieved when it struck the top of the bar and bounced over. The Town goal came under threat again in the 17th minute when Jack Rudoni sent a ball across the Blues’ six-yard box and Leif Davis did well to force it away from Delano Burgzorg at the far post. The ball was cut back from the right to Koroma, whose shot was well saved by Hladky. Centre-half Cameron Burgess was yellow-carded in the 20th minute, somewhat harshly it seemed, the Australian international appearing to have won the ball in his challenge with Michal Helik a few yards outside the penalty area. Thomas slammed the free-kick into the wall, then Rudoni’s follow-up wasn’t far away from going out for a throw. Town soon regained control and on 23 Chaplin curled a shot well over from just outside the box. Three minutes later, Hirst did much the same from a similar position. Huddersfield, who were continuing to give the Blues little time to pass their way out from the back, had another chance as the game moved to the half hour, Koroma hitting a low effort which skidded off the turf but just wide of Hladky’s right post.

In the 34th minute Town were denied what looked a stonewall penalty when Hutchinson burst past one man on the left, cut in and was sent tumbling by Thomas. As Town appealed, Thomas tried to drag Hutchinson up from the turf, claiming he’d dived, hangering Burns, who shoved the one-time West Ham trainee, leading to a melee. Town’s protests for a spot-kick were in vain, while Thomas and Burns both saw yellow for the aftermath. Hutchinson was subsequently booed by the home support every time he touched the ball. Four minutes later, Burns crossed from the right and Chaplin hit a well-struck first-time effort, but too close to Nicholls, who claimed. The half had swung one way and another and on 39 Huddersfield threatened again, Rudoni volleying over from Ruffels’s cross from the right. Five minutes later, Burgzorg turned away from the grounded Burgess before hitting a low shot which Hladky did well to bundle past his right post. The half ended with the home side again pushing forward, the Terriers having edged an end-to-end half and having had the better of the chances with Hladky the keeper forced to make the more significant saves. However, Town had had one or two opportunities of their own and will feel they should certainly have been awarded a penalty for the foul on Hutchinson, while the home side will do well to maintain their resolute press in the Blues’ half for the full 90 minutes, particularly in heavy conditions. With the rain still falling, Town made a change at the break with Harry Clarke making way for Brandon Williams, presumably in order to reduce the Huddersfield threat down that flank with most of their opportunities having come via that route. On 50, shortly after home fans had called for Hutchinson to be red carded for a foul on Nakayama, referee Eltringham opted not to even book the on-loan Chelsea man, which was the correct decision, Burns looped a cross to the far post but just too long for Davis to be able to nod back. Three minutes later, the Town left-back was added to Eltringham’s book, however, seemed unfortunate having won the ball from Koroma. In the 54th minute, Hirst was found on the left and the striker cut in and hit a shot which deflected wide for a corner from which Town failed to threaten. Hladky was in action again in the 56th minute, batting away Koroma’s 25-yard effort, Burgess clearing the loose ball to safety. Five minutes later, Huddersfield took the lead. After their initial break from a Town corner had stalled, the Terriers regained possession and Burgzorg cut in from the left and struck a low shot between Hladky and his right post to send the home fans wild. On 63 Evans hit a deflected shot over from distance but the stand-in skipper had been on ground with what appeared to be a knee injury and soon dropped back to the turf and was swapped for Jack Taylor. Huddersfield made their first changes in the 72nd minute. Nakayama, made way having undergone treatment for a long-standing achilles injury, was replaced by Kyle Hudlin, Josh Koroma with Rarmani Edmonds-Green and Jonathan Hogg with Ben Jackson. Following the changes, the Blues created a couple of opportunities, Taylor forcing Nicholls to parry his shot from the left of the box, then Hirst headed a cross from the left down and wide of the keeper’s right post when he will feel he ought to have hit the target. That was Hirst’s last action of the match as Town made a triple change, Freddie Ladapo, Dan Scarlett and Marcus Harness taking over from the frontman, Burns and Chaplin. The Blues should have levelled in the 80th minute when Hutchinson, by now playing on the right, cut back to Scarlett, whose shot found Ladapo six yards out. However, the ball bounced off the striker’s foot and Helik was able to clear. Town had been on top, but three minutes later, Huddersfield came very close to doubling their lead. Thomas crossed low from the right to Rudoni breaking to the near post but Hladky was somehow able to save. A minute later, Nicholls made a similarly impressive stop at the other end. Hutchinson cut in from the right and hit a powerful but misdirected shot which Ladapo turned towards goal only for the keeper to get across to it and keep it out. Town had been threatening for much of the half and in the 87th minute they finally got back on terms. Home fans’ anti-hero Hutchinson crossed deep from the right, Davis knocked it back across goal and Williams dived to head his first Blues goal into the roof of the net. The on-loan United man delightedly celebrated only his second career goal, his first having come for Manchester United in a 3-3 draw at Sheffield United in November 2019. As the game moved into eight minutes of time added on, Huddersfield switched Burgzorg for Harratt and Thomas for Tom Lees. Town were the side doing most of the pressing in the additional minutes with Hutchinson providing the main threat on the right. Momentarily it appeared lightning would strike twice and Luongo would net a winner for the second week running, but the Australian’s left-footed shot from the edge of the area screwed away from goal and wide. Town kept pressing for a winner but time eventually ran out and in the end a draw was probably the right result with both teams having had chances to claim all three points with both keepers having made notable saves, Hladky more than Nicholls, while the Blues were denied what looked the most stonewall of penalties in the first half. Huddersfield, who gave Town as tough a game as they've had since returning to the division, will be disappointed not to have won once they’d gone in front but the Blues finished the game the stronger and looked the more likely victors once they had got back on terms. Town hit the top of the table by a point with previous leaders Leicester not in action until tomorrow when they are in action at Blackburn Rovers. The Blues are next in action on Tuesday when they host Hull City in the first of two home matches with third-placed Preston, who were beaten 4-0 at home by West Bro today, visiting on Saturday. Huddersfield: Nicholls, Ruffels, Pearson, Helik, Hogg (c) (Edmonds-Green 72), Burgzorg (Harratt 92), Rudoni, Koroma (Hudlin 72), Thomas (Lees 92), Wiles, Nakayama (Jackson 72). Unused: Maxwell, Diarra, Edwards, Headley. Town: Hladky, Clarke (Williams 46), Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis, Evans (c) (Taylor 63), Luongo, Burns (Scarlett 75), Chaplin (Harness 75), Hutchinson, Hirst (Ladapo 75). Unused: Slicker, Donacien, Ball, Jackson. Referee: Geoff Eltringham (County Durham). Att: 20,000 (2,117).

FrankMarshall added 17:13 - Sep 30

Point earned in the end. Good saves from Hladky. Could have easily lost that one, but importantly didn't. 27

BlueRuin69 added 17:13 - Sep 30

Great point! 6

Orraman added 17:14 - Sep 30

Missing Morsy was always going to make this game difficult but missing Broadhead as well was almost a bridge too far. However thanks to an inspired display by Hladky we managed to maintain our unbeaten record.

It appears to me that most teams are now sussing out our weak spot as so many opponents goals this season have come from the left side of their attack. This is a problem that needs sorting out fast. Could a return for Donacien be on the cards? 23

Tractor_Boy_Tommy added 17:16 - Sep 30

2 points dropped McKenna out -14

bluerico added 17:18 - Sep 30

In the end a good point for Town. Now we move on to Tuesday night. 8

SpiritOfJohn added 17:19 - Sep 30

Another tough fixture, another fine comeback. Missed Morsy today, but Hladky kept us in the game until our loanees came good at the end. 14

singtown added 17:19 - Sep 30

The Thomas guy who man-handled Omari should have been red-carded! Many poor decisions from the referee & the linesman! 10

dirtydingusmagee added 17:19 - Sep 30

Not at our best today , Will take the point . Huddersfield gave it a go for new manager and Hladky [my MoM ]did brilliantly to keep us in the match. Credit again to the team for digging in and getting the point.. Dont want to be critical ,but IMO Hurst really needs to be taking his chances, could have hade a brace today again . But we are top again tonight [if only for today] .On to the next challenge COYB . 19

itfckenty added 17:20 - Sep 30

Tough game that was, they knew exactly how to stop us playing our normal style of football and it worked, only until they sat deep we struggled to get anything strung together. I don't particularly like "hoof ball" but their plan worked. But, a good point earned against them and we go onto the next, we are going to get games like this, so it's really important we play them early so can find results in the future. McK will be all over it. COYB 14

Edmundo added 17:21 - Sep 30

Top of the league!!!! 8

ImAbeliever added 17:22 - Sep 30

Good result. Moore’s no mug. 14

jas0999 added 17:27 - Sep 30

Huddersfield are a very tough opponent, so a point away is a good one. Well done all. 17

therein61 added 17:30 - Sep 30

Certainly not our best performance and Vas was our saviour also young Williams we will get back to firing on all cylinders when the skipper returns so it's on to the next one on the list of a very exciting season. 6

Lukeybluey added 17:32 - Sep 30

Scrappy game, importantly we fought to the very end, point gained, we move on to Hull. 7

bluemay77 added 17:41 - Sep 30

Waiting for nobbysnuts to come in from the cold lol 2

Len_Brennan added 17:41 - Sep 30

Huddersfield aren't great, but they're not rubbish either, so we have to be reasonable in how we assess results in this league where anyone can beat anyone else. Not our best performance, but ultimately, any point won away from home in the Championship is a point gained. 12

Gforce added 17:43 - Sep 30

Any away point is a good point, so long as Portman Road remains our fortress we will be just fine ! 4

Billericay12 added 17:51 - Sep 30

Nothing wrong with that point. Hard earned and they gave it their all. Morsy was a definite miss. We still had 30 attempts with 6 on target and more possession. Not bad when most of us are looking at it and feeling slightly disappointed. Shows how far we have come ! Hutchinson was good again. That boy is some player. Good display by Hladky and Mass too. 12

DeliasMashedPotato added 17:53 - Sep 30

We will have games like that this season. Good point for town. Huddersfield look good under moore and will take points off teams this season. Its football, it happens. Big reaction coming and a thumping of Hull needed. COYB 4

ArnieM added 18:08 - Sep 30

A very well earned point today I thought. But my god do we rely on Morsy to give us grit. We seemed much more potent in attack when Hutch went wide right in place of Burns, putting in lii out ads of dangerous crosses and had Freddie had his good first touch shooting boots on today we might’ve even won that. But I’d settle for the point as Huddersfield did a good number on us with their physicality today. We don’t deal with that very well snd certainly not when Morsy’s out. 9

BossMan added 18:22 - Sep 30

I'd like to see Burns dropped for Hutchinson once Broadhead ready to return to starting 11 6

Bert added 18:27 - Sep 30

We can’t win them all so I’m happy with a 87th minute equaliser. Getting concerned about Harry Clarke’s defending abilities so good job we have excellent cover. Unlike league one, teams seem happy to press us and attack but I’m sure KMcK has a few cards up his sleeve. 7

WhoisJimmyJuan added 18:32 - Sep 30

Agree with itfckenty. This experience might do us more good than will be apparent. We are already a team with a target on our back thanks to the brilliant KMcK. So teams will try harder against us now and this was a clear case. And yet we dug in and got a dirty point out of it. We didn't buckle. Same true for Hutch. He got barracked but got on with it showing some real backbone. I'm pleased tonight and with some more signings in January don't count us out this season

COYB! 4

ITFCSG added 18:35 - Sep 30

A game that looked more like a classic League One encounter with one of the bottom half teams like Cheltenham or Lincoln. Fair play to Darren Moore though, he did what he could with the Terrier's players. He didn't set up like that vs us with Sheff Wed didn't he? 5

algarvefan added 18:46 - Sep 30

When you have key players missing and are not at your best and the home team 'do a number ' on you then a point is good and the bonus is top of the league, albeit for probably 24 hours. Hladky was outstanding today easily MOM. I always say if you can't win then at least get a point, onwards and upwards to Tuesday and City Hull. 11

