McKenna on Evans and Broadhead Injuries

Saturday, 30th Sep 2023 18:29 Town boss Kieran McKenna says Lee Evans came off during the second half of this afternoon’s 1-1 draw at Huddersfield with a knee problem, while Nathan Broadhead missed out with a thigh injury. Evans, who skippered the side in Sam Morsy’s absence through suspension, went down just after the hour mark and was replaced by Jack Taylor. “He had a block tackle in the first half on his knee, so he felt his knee in that,” McKenna said. “I’m not sure how much it was affecting him for the rest of the game, but he came off with that, so fingers crossed it’s not too serious.” Regarding Broadhead, who was missing from the 20-man squad, he added: “Nathan had a little issue in training with his thigh, so he was unavailable for today and we’ll have to see how he is on Monday.”



Photo: TWTD



micky_1560 added 18:54 - Sep 30

Missed both Morsy and Broadhead today, no one to run at Huddersfield through the middle. 3

ArnieM added 19:23 - Sep 30

Same injury really that NB sustained in that pre season game at Colchester. I suspect he’s never fully recovered from it. And didn’t Evans sustain a bad knee injury last season thst kept him out? 0

Len_Brennan added 19:24 - Sep 30

I heard the interview he did with Brenner & was a bit concerned by how uncertain & vague he was about Broadhead's injury. Hopefully I'm reading too much into it, but given how positive he was about Davis when we all feared he could be out for months, he seemed far more worried here. 1

TimmyH added 19:54 - Sep 30

Well fancy Evans picking up an injury on his first league start...somethings never change, hopefully Broadhead will be back soon (we miss his running off the ball in attack). -2

