Moore: We Could Have Capitalised on More of Our Chances

Saturday, 30th Sep 2023 23:40 Huddersfield boss Darren Moore felt his side could have capitalised on more of the chances they created during their 1-1 draw with Town, but was pleased his team didn’t allow the Blues to go on and win after Brandon Williams’s 87th-minute equaliser. Delano Burgzorg gave the Terriers the lead on 61 before Williams levelled for Town, who finished the game the stronger. “I think looking at it, it was a good solid performance and we set out our stall very early by disrupting their play and Ipswich settling into a rhythm and pattern,” Moore said. “We got in and amongst them and got the ball forward well into threatening areas of the game. “If I had one criticism, it's that I think we could have capitalised more on the chances we created. I thought we deserved to get our noses in front and would have liked to see us extend that. “But the game was disrupted with the substitutions we were forced to make from our point of view, with Yuta [Nakayama] and Hoggy [Jonathan Hogg] coming off and Sorba [Thomas] and probably the front two coming off. It disrupted the rhythm and allowed Ipswich a little bit of momentum back into the game. “The pleasing thing was that when Ipswich did score, we didn’t allow them to go on and win the game. It would have been a travesty from our point of view. “We didn’t win, but made sure we didn’t lose it and it was a positive afternoon of football played by us on the front foot and engaging our opponents and setting a positive atmosphere.” Moore congratulated Town keeper Vaclav Hladky on his performance as the two passed in the media room after the match having been impressed by the Czech’s display. “Ipswich are a really really good team, and it's about us setting off on our journey now,” he added. “It was an entertaining game with two teams going at it from the off. I thought we got it just right in terms of our distances. I just felt we could have got another goal, but their keeper pulled off some wonderful saves. But then after the equaliser I was really pleased that we showed real resilience.”

Photo: TWTD



AlanG296 added 00:18 - Oct 1

He's unbeaten in all 4 games against KM now.

shakytown added 05:36 - Oct 1

Pretty fair assessment of the game. I'm sure you are better off than with scummy wendies.









Europablue added 09:02 - Oct 1

Huddersfield were the better team in the first half. They totally sussed our play style and made it very difficult for us and none of our players could find that little bit of magic to score a goal. They went ahead of us against the run of play, but the goal they scored was very similar to the chances they had before that we got away with. They dropped far too deep after they scored and only pushed up after we scored. Credit to Huddersfield, but we weren't at our best and credit to the boys for getting a point from a sub par performance. 2

Robert_Garrett added 11:40 - Oct 1

Brute strength and ignorance got them a point niot any particular footballing skill. -1

churchmans added 12:57 - Oct 1

Darren Moore is a very good manager!

I feel if Jack Taylor after his performance against wolves and undoubted qaulity from long range strikes for posh and us in both Cup games he was very unlucky not to start!

billlm added 13:37 - Oct 1

Churchman's, agree, I thought a slight error starting Evans and not taylor,

Europablue added 14:42 - Oct 1

That match definitely felt like the kind of match in which we needed a wonder strike. I would choose Taylor over Evans, but the shape of the team is very important and you can't always just pick your best players. If anything, KM could have started both Evans and Taylor as they played well together against Wolves.

Huddersfield deserve credit for their performance. We were lucky to go in 0-0 at half time, but also were unlucky in the second half. 1

