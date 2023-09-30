|Huddersfield Town 1 v 1 Ipswich Town
SkyBet Championship
Saturday, 30th September 2023 Kick-off 15:00
Moore: We Could Have Capitalised on More of Our Chances
Saturday, 30th Sep 2023 23:40
Huddersfield boss Darren Moore felt his side could have capitalised on more of the chances they created during their 1-1 draw with Town, but was pleased his team didn’t allow the Blues to go on and win after Brandon Williams’s 87th-minute equaliser.
Delano Burgzorg gave the Terriers the lead on 61 before Williams levelled for Town, who finished the game the stronger.
“I think looking at it, it was a good solid performance and we set out our stall very early by disrupting their play and Ipswich settling into a rhythm and pattern,” Moore said.
“We got in and amongst them and got the ball forward well into threatening areas of the game.
“If I had one criticism, it's that I think we could have capitalised more on the chances we created. I thought we deserved to get our noses in front and would have liked to see us extend that.
“But the game was disrupted with the substitutions we were forced to make from our point of view, with Yuta [Nakayama] and Hoggy [Jonathan Hogg] coming off and Sorba [Thomas] and probably the front two coming off. It disrupted the rhythm and allowed Ipswich a little bit of momentum back into the game.
“The pleasing thing was that when Ipswich did score, we didn’t allow them to go on and win the game. It would have been a travesty from our point of view.
“We didn’t win, but made sure we didn’t lose it and it was a positive afternoon of football played by us on the front foot and engaging our opponents and setting a positive atmosphere.”
Moore congratulated Town keeper Vaclav Hladky on his performance as the two passed in the media room after the match having been impressed by the Czech’s display.
“Ipswich are a really really good team, and it's about us setting off on our journey now,” he added.
“It was an entertaining game with two teams going at it from the off. I thought we got it just right in terms of our distances. I just felt we could have got another goal, but their keeper pulled off some wonderful saves. But then after the equaliser I was really pleased that we showed real resilience.”
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 293 bloggers
Opposition Preview - Huddersfield Town by ad_wilkin
Huddersfield were one of the teams tipped for relegation this season having only just stayed up last season with the appointment of EFL stalwart Neil Warnock.
Opposition Preview - Wolverhampton Wanderers by ad_wilkin
A Premier League team will return to Portman Road for the first time since Fulham paid a visit on 16th September 2020 in the second round of this competition.
Opposition Preview - Blackburn Rovers by ad_wilkin
Jon Dahl Tommason was rumoured to have been close to leaving Blackburn in the summer due to lack of transfer funds but the manager who earned good reviews last season at Ewood Park has stuck around and continues to build a strong effective squad.
Opposition Preview - Southampton by ad_wilkin
The Town will go marching on, to St Mary’s on Tuesday in what will arguably be their toughest test yet.
Opposition Preview - Sheffield Wednesday by ad_wilkin
Town return from the international break to face lowly Sheffield Wednesday who sit in 23rd place with only one point so far.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]