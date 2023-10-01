Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Huddersfield Town 1-1 Ipswich Town - Extended Highlights
Sunday, 1st Oct 2023 08:57

Extended highlights of yesterday's 1-1 draw at Huddersfield.


Photo: Matchday Images



johnwarksshorts added 10:09 - Oct 1
Stonewall pen on Omari!!
IpswichT62OldBoy added 10:16 - Oct 1
Great to get such good highlights these days.
We have done well to take a point of Huddersfield, they looked very proficient.
Wendies owners must be nutters to let Moore go.
