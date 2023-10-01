Huddersfield Town 1-1 Ipswich Town - Extended Highlights

Sunday, 1st Oct 2023 08:57 Extended highlights of yesterday's 1-1 draw at Huddersfield.

Photo: Matchday Images



johnwarksshorts added 10:09 - Oct 1

Stonewall pen on Omari!! 0

IpswichT62OldBoy added 10:16 - Oct 1

Great to get such good highlights these days.

We have done well to take a point of Huddersfield, they looked very proficient.

Wendies owners must be nutters to let Moore go. 0

