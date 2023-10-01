U18s Hit Seven Against QPR

Sunday, 1st Oct 2023 09:25 Town’s U18s thrashed QPR 7-0 at Playford Road in Professional Development League Two South on Saturday. Olly Davis (pictured) netted a hat-trick, Rio Morgan two and Chuks Uzor-Greey and Henry Curtis one apiece. The side coached by Callum Tongue are now unbeaten in four PDL2 South matches and are up to fifth in the table having been ninth going in to the weekend.

Photo: TWTD



runningout added 16:18 - Oct 1

Nice!! 0

