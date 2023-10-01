On-Loan Edwards Suffers Injury

Sunday, 1st Oct 2023 14:12 On-loan Blues forward Kyle Edwards is facing “a little while” on the sidelines, according to Oxford United manager Liam Manning, having suffered a hamstring injury in training. Edwards, 25, is with the U’s for the season and had made an impressive start to his spell, scoring two goals in his first four matches, but was absent from yesterday’s 3-1 win at Stevenage in which former Town left-back Greg Leigh scored twice. “We’re still waiting on results, it’s going to be a little while to be honest,” told the Witney Gazette regarding Edwards. “He felt it at the end of training on Thursday, which is a big shame because he hit the ground running and he’s someone that we like a lot. “We’re waiting on the results and we’ll see where we’re at to know exactly what’s going on.” Elsewhere, Blues defender Corrie Ndaba has returned to action after a month out with an ankle injury. The 23-year-old Irishman came on as a 76th-minute sub as his loan club Kilmarnock lost 2-1 at home to Hearts on Tuesday, then returned to the starting XI for yesterday’s 1-1 draw with St Mirren at Rugby Park and played the full 90 minutes. Meanwhile, former academy central defender Brooklyn Kabongolo, 20, who was released by the Blues in the summer, has signed for National League Southend United having previously been with Billericay Town. Ex-Town left-back Bailey Clements has joined National League Eastleigh on loan from Paul Cook's Chesterfield, who currently top the fifth tier.

Photo: Matchday Images



Linkboy13 added 14:29 - Oct 1

Yes both Greg and Kyle have hit the ground running at Oxford. Greg played in a forward position yesterday and scored a brace. 0

