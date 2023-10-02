Taylor Nominated For Goal of the Round
Monday, 2nd Oct 2023 10:57
Blues midfielder Jack Taylor’s strike in last week’s 3-2 victory over Wolves has been nominated for the Carabao Cup Goal of the Round.
Taylor lashed home the Blues’ winner against the Premier League side in the 58th minute to see Town into the fourth round of the competition for the first time in 13 years when another Premier League side, Fulham will visit Portman Road.
The 25-year-old summer signing from Peterborough, who has also been shortlisted for Player of the Round, is up against Cardiff City’s Callum Robinson, Andrew Moran of Blackburn and Liverpool’s Dominik Szoboszlai for the gong. Votes can be cast here.
Photo: Matchday Images
