Taylor Nominated For Goal of the Round

Monday, 2nd Oct 2023 10:57

Blues midfielder Jack Taylor’s strike in last week’s 3-2 victory over Wolves has been nominated for the Carabao Cup Goal of the Round.

Taylor lashed home the Blues’ winner against the Premier League side in the 58th minute to see Town into the fourth round of the competition for the first time in 13 years when another Premier League side, Fulham will visit Portman Road.

The 25-year-old summer signing from Peterborough, who has also been shortlisted for Player of the Round, is up against Cardiff City’s Callum Robinson, Andrew Moran of Blackburn and Liverpool’s Dominik Szoboszlai for the gong. Votes can be cast here.

🗳️ Who gets your vote for Goal of the Round? ⚽️#EFL | #CarabaoCup — Carabao Cup (@Carabao_Cup) October 2, 2023





Photo: Matchday Images

cooper4england added 11:46 - Oct 2

Heart says Taylor, head says Szoboszlai . Both great goals. Voted Taylor of course 1