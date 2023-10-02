Slicker in Scotland U21s Squad

Monday, 2nd Oct 2023 12:54

Town keeper Cieran Slicker has been named in the Scotland U21s squad for their Euro 2025 qualifiers against Hungary and Malta later this month.

The young Scots take on the Hungarians at Fir Park, Motherwell on Friday 13th October and then the Maltese at the same venue the following Tuesday.

Slicker, 21, won his ninth U21s cap and first since joining the Blues from Manchester City in the summer as Scotland lost their opening group game 1-0 in Spain last month.

#SCO21s | Scot Gemmill has named his Scotland Men's Under-21s squad for our upcoming #U21EURO qualifiers at home to Hungary and Malta 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿#YoungTeam — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) October 2, 2023





Photo: Matchday Images