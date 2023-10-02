Ball to Discuss Book at Charity Event

Monday, 2nd Oct 2023 14:42 Blues midfielder Dominic Ball will be discussing his book, From Winning Teams to Broken Dreams, at an event organised by the Official Supporters Club and the Ipswich Town Foundation in the Sir Bobby Robson Suite on Monday 16th October. Ball, who will be joined by the book’s editor Chris Green, wrote From Winning Teams to Broken Dreams not long before his move to the Blues in the summer of 2022. The book covers Ball’s experiences and those of five fellow young players as they sought to make a career in football. Proceeds have been donated to Sarcoma UK, a charity supporting research into the bone cancer which claimed the life of one of the youngsters, Spencer McCall, who died aged 26. Tim Edwards from the Ipswich Town Heritage Society will host the evening which will raise funds for Sarcoma UK and the Ipswich Town Foundation. Mandy Garner, interim chair of the Official ITFC Supporters Club, said: “This has been a long time in the planning and to now see it all in place is incredible, raising funds for Ipswich Town Foundation and Sarcoma UK, as well as discussing the support, research and awareness of the vital work of Sarcoma UK.” Tickets are priced at £7 and are on sale from the club’s ticketing website. Doors open at 6.30pm for a 7pm start.

Photo: Matchday Images



Radlett_blue added 16:32 - Oct 2

I wonder if the book will mention that Dominic's brother Matt was my daughter's first ever disco snog? 0

