Tractor Girls Drawn at Cardiff in FAWNL Cup
Monday, 2nd Oct 2023 20:00
Ipswich Town Women have been drawn away to Cardiff City in the second round of the FAWNL Cup.
The tie will be played on Sunday 29th October, the Blues having defeated Billericay Town 4-2 at the AGL Arena in round one.
FA WNL Cup Second Round Draw
Photo: Ross Halls
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]