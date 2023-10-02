Tractor Girls Drawn at Cardiff in FAWNL Cup

Monday, 2nd Oct 2023 20:00

Ipswich Town Women have been drawn away to Cardiff City in the second round of the FAWNL Cup.

The tie will be played on Sunday 29th October, the Blues having defeated Billericay Town 4-2 at the AGL Arena in round one.

FA WNL Cup Second Round Draw

AFC Fylde v Durham Cestria

Cardiff City v Ipswich Town

Hashtag United v Rugby Borough

Leeds United v Halifax

London Bees v Norwich City

Milton Keynes Dons v Portsmouth

Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest

West Bromwich Albion v Huddersfield Town





Photo: Ross Halls