Tractor Girls Drawn at Cardiff in FAWNL Cup
Monday, 2nd Oct 2023 20:00

Ipswich Town Women have been drawn away to Cardiff City in the second round of the FAWNL Cup.

The tie will be played on Sunday 29th October, the Blues having defeated Billericay Town 4-2 at the AGL Arena in round one.

FA WNL Cup Second Round Draw
AFC Fylde v Durham Cestria 
Cardiff City v Ipswich Town 
Hashtag United v Rugby Borough
 Leeds United v Halifax
 London Bees v Norwich City
 Milton Keynes Dons v Portsmouth
 Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest
 West Bromwich Albion v Huddersfield Town


Photo: Ross Halls



