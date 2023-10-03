U21s Host Cardiff

Tuesday, 3rd Oct 2023

Town’s U21s are in Professional Development League Two South action against Cardiff City at Playford Road this afternoon (KO 1pm).

The young Blues are currently eighth in PDL2 South with the Bluebirds a point behind in 10th.

Meanwhile, Town are one of a number of clubs reportedly eyeing 18-year-old Shelbourne striker Gavin Hodgins.

According to the Irish Mirror, the Blues, this evening’s opponents Hull City and Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, Town’s 1981 UEFA Cup final opponents, are all keeping tabs on Hodgins, who has scored 16 goals this season for the Dublin club’s U19s this season at a rate of a goal every 55 minutes.

The Irish U19 international has already made six League of Ireland Premier Division appearances for Shels, but would almost certainly be viewed as one for the development squad if Town are showing interest.

Elsewhere, the U18s are in Suffolk Premier Cup action against AFC Sudbury at the MEL Group Stadium (KO 7.45pm).

Matchday and tonight @IpswichTown are our visitors in the @SuffolkFA Premier Cup

Sponsored by @Turnershyundai

See you down at the MEL Group for a 7:45pm KO as Suffolk's finest go toe to toe. pic.twitter.com/qvhEr8djmK — AFC Sudbury (@AFCSudbury) October 3, 2023





