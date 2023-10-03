Williamson in Scotland U19s Squad

Tuesday, 3rd Oct 2023 11:56

Academy keeper Woody Williamson has been named in the Scotland U19s squad for friendlies against the Republic of Ireland and Portugal in Spain during the international break.

The Scots youngsters face Ireland at the Pinatar Arena on Wednesday 11th October, then the Portuguese at the same venue on Sunday 15th October.

The games are preparation for the Euro 2024 qualifying round in November when Scotland play Serbia, Bulgaria and Andorra.

Williamson, 17, has previously won two caps at U19s level, having previously played once at U18s level.

Scotland U19s: Rudi Allan-Molotnikov Hibernian, Alfie Bavidge Aberdeen (on loan to Kelty Hearts), Johnny Emerson Newcastle United, Mitchel Frame Celtic, Louis Jackson Manchester United, Daniel Kelly Celtic, Jack Kingdon Manchester United, Magnus Mackenzie Celtic, Zander MacKenzie Partick Thistle, Rory Mahady Leeds United, Charlie McArthur Newcastle United, Lennon Miller Motherwell, Ryan Oné Sheffield United, Dylan Reid Crystal Palace, Bailey Rice Rangers, Dylan Smith Ross County, David Watson Kilmarnock, Woody Williamson Ipswich, Bobby Wales Kilmarnock, Rory Wilson Aston Villa.





Photo: Matchday Images