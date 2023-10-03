Walton Set to Return to First-Team Squad

Tuesday, 3rd Oct 2023 14:00 Keeper Christian Walton looks set to return to the first-team squad for this evening’s home game against Hull City with third-choice Cieran Slicker starting for the U21s this afternoon. Walton has been out of action since pre-season having suffered a plantar fascia tear with Vaclav Hladky starting in his absence and impressing with Slicker on the bench. Speaking last Thursday, manager Kieran McKenna revealed that Walton was due back in contention this week. “We think, unless there are any changes, he’ll be available to be in the squad next week. He’s trained with the group this week,” he said. “The medical team and [keeper-coach] Rene [Gilmartin] want him to complete one or two more really intense sessions and if he comes through them well, hopefully he’ll be available for the games next week.” Walton’s availability is a boost for the Blues but equally will give McKenna a dilemma given Hladky’s excellent form, not least at Huddersfield on Saturday. “It’s better to have those decisions to make,” McKenna said. “If we didn’t have a goalkeeper performing well at the moment, we’d probably be on fewer points than we’re on at the moment and the situation and the performances wouldn’t have been as good. “It’s great to be in a position where Christian’s been a very good performer for us and Vaz has come into the team and is performing very well, and to have the two of them fit and available will be a boost for the strength of our squad for the many, many games that we’ve got coming up this season.”

Photo: TWTD



ArnieM added 14:33 - Oct 3

I personally feel Hladky fully deserves to keep the jersey. Walton needs to fight for his place. 3

Linkboy13 added 14:45 - Oct 3

It takes time for a defence to get familiar with a new keeper behind them and after a shaky start Hladky looks well embedded in the team and although Walton is in my opinion number one due to his better dominance of the penalty area i wouldn't change things for the time being. Although Hladky got beaten on his near post on Saturday i wouldn't blame him at all for the goal. I remember last season Walton getting beaten on his near post against Cheltenham i think and was lambasted on here by some numpties on this channel. 1

Suffolkboy added 14:49 - Oct 3

KM now has a real choice of keepers ,with apparently some young bloods coming through too ! At last ITFC can claim to have in squad depth and flexibility everywhere on the pitch .

CW will be very keen to show he’s fit and ready ,but will have to bide his time given the near outstanding contribution from V H .

COYB 1

