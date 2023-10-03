U21s Thrash Cardiff

Tuesday, 3rd Oct 2023 15:05

Town’s U21s hammered Cardiff City 5-2 at Playford Road this afternoon with Osman Foyo, Matty Roberts, Cameron Humphreys, from the penalty spot, Ash Boatswain and Ayyuba Jambang grabbing the Blues’ goals.

Foyo (pictured) got Town off to the perfect start when he netted the opener in the sixth minute.

Roberts, a former Wales U16, U17 and U18 international midfielder making his first U21s start having recently joined the club having left Arsenal in the summer, made it 2-0 in the 26th minute.

Eight minutes after the restart, Roberts missed a gilt-edged opportunity to net his second of the game when his spot-kick was saved, skipper Fin Barbrook having been fouled.

On 63, visitors skipper Joel Colwill pulled one back, but six minutes later Humphreys restored the Blues’ two-goal advantage when he netted Town’s second penalty of the afternoon, Foyo having been felled.

Boatswain made of 4-1 three minutes later with a header from a corner, prior to Finlay Johnson pulling another goal back for the Bluebirds on 83.

Four minutes into time added on, right-back Jambang completed the scoring with his first goal for the U21s since signing for the Blues after leaving Reading in the summer.

Town fielded keeper Cieran Slicker, indicating that Christian Walton will be in the first-team squad facing Hull City at Portman Road this evening.

Elsewhere, Town’s U18s are in Suffolk Premier Cup action against AFC Sudbury at the MEL Group Stadium this evening (KO 7.45pm).

U21s: Slicker, Jambang, H Barbrook, O'Connor, Baggott, F Barbrook (c), Ward, Humphreys, Foyo, Roberts, Ayinde. Subs: Williamson, Lavin, Oudnie-Morgan, Valentine, Boatswain.





Photo: Matchday Images