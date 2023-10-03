Baggott Named in Indonesia Squad

Tuesday, 3rd Oct 2023 15:59

Blues centre-half Elkan Baggott has been named in the full Indonesia squad for their 2026 World Cup qualification first-round matches against Brunei during the international break.

The teams meet in the first leg at the Gelora Sriwijaya Stadium in Palembang, Indonesia on Thursday 12th October and then in the second at the Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei on Tuesday 17th October.

The winners go through to the second round and into a group alongside Iran, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.

Baggott, 20, has previously won 16 full caps and has scored two international goals.

In the September international break the Bangkok-born, Colchester-raised defender was with the Indonesia U23s squad as they secured qualification for the AFC U23 Asian Cup in Qatar.

Indonesia: Edo Febriansyah - Persib Bandung, Marc Klok - Persib Bandung, Ricky Kambuaya - Dewa United, Rachmat Irianto - Persib Bandung, Dimas Drajad - Persikabo 1973, Nadeo Argawinata - Borneo FC, Yance Sayuri - PSM Makassar, Syahrul Trisna - Persikabo 1973, Wahyu Prasetyo - PSIS Semarang, Marselino Ferdinan - KMSK Deinze, Witan Sulaeman - Persija Jakarta, Rizky Ridho - Persija Jakarta, Dendy Sulistyawan - Bhayangkara FC, Ernando Ari - Persebaya Surabaya, Egy Maulana Vikri - Dewa United, Ramadhan Sananta - Persis Solo, Jordi Ammat - Johor Darul Ta'zim FC, Saddil Ramdani - Sabah FC, Pratama Arhan - Tokyo Verdy, Asnawi Mangkualam - Jeonnam Dragons, Sandy Walsh - KV Mechelen, Shayne Pattynama - Viking FK, Arkhan Fikri - Arema FC, Rafael Struick - ADO Den Haag, Elkan Baggott - Ipswich Town.





Photo: Matchday Images