Four Changes For Town Against Hull

Tuesday, 3rd Oct 2023 19:32

Town boss Kieran McKenna makes four changes for tonight’s home game against Hull City with skipper Sam Morsy, Brandon Williams, George Edmundson and Marcus Harness coming into the team.

Morsy returns to his usual central midfield role for Lee Evans, who is absent from the 20-man squad having suffered a knee injury at Huddersfield on Saturday.

Williams takes over from Harry Clarke at right-back, the former Arsenal man dropping to the bench.

Edmundson’s first league start of the season comes for Cameron Burgess, who is missing from the squad, presumably having picked up a knock.

Harness starts on the left of the trio behind the striker with Omari Hutchinson among the subs.

Also on the bench are Christian Walton, returning to the squad for the first time this campaign having suffered a plantar fascia injury in pre-season, along with Nathan Broadhead, who missed the trip to the John Smith’s Stadium with a minor thigh problem.

Hull make three changes from the team which drew 1-1 with Plymouth Argyle at the weekend.

Lewie Coyle comes in for Ruben Vinagre and Jacob Greaves for Sean McLoughlin with the two men out of the XI on the bench, while Liam Delap takes over from Regan Slater, who is out with a hamstring injury.

Town: Hladky, Williams, Woolfenden, Edmundson, Davis, Morsy (c), Luongo, Burns, Chaplin, Harness, Hirst. Subs: Walton, Clarie, Ladapo, Ball, Taylor, Jackson, Hutchinson, Scarlett, Broadhead.

Hull City: Allsop, Coyle (c), Jones, Greaves, Christie, Seri, Morton, Philogene, Traore, Delap, Connolly. Subs: Ingram, Vinagre, McLoughlin, Docherty, Furlong, A Smith, Twine, Sinik, Sellars-Fleming. Referee: Matt Donohue (Manchester).





Photo: Matchday Images