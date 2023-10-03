Evans Set For Surgery, Burgess Fine
Tuesday, 3rd Oct 2023 23:05
Town boss Kieran McKenna has revealed that midfielder Lee Evans will undergo surgery on the knee he injured at Huddersfield on Saturday, while centre-half Cameron Burgess was left out of today’s team as he made a tactical change.
Evans was subbed in the second half at the John Smith’s Stadium and wasn’t involved in the squad this evening having undergone a scan.
“Lee Evans unfortunately has an MCL (medial collateral ligament) injury, so he’s going to have a surgery tomorrow. Very disappointed for him and for the football club,” McKenna said.
“A great player and person, but at the same time, having spoken to him, I think hopefully now he can resolve the couple of issues he’s had with that knee and not had a surgical repair yet.
“So he’s going to have the surgical repair, which will leave him out for quite a while but all being well, should hopefully give him a knee in really, really good condition which will give him a chance to have a good run at his career again, because he’s been really unlucky with it.
“We’re disappointed with that for us and for Lee, but I’m sure he’ll throw himself into the recovery and come back strongly again.”
Regarding Burgess, who was replaced by George Edmundson at the heart of the defence, McKenna said: “Cameron’s fine, I just wanted to put George in tonight. We thought he’s been training really well, has played really well in the cup competitions and I thought his qualities tonight against Liam Delap would be really important.
“There are not many more powerful runners than George against one of the more powerful runners in the league.
“We thought some of their pressing angles would possibly open up some passes for him as well, for a right-footer.
“Cameron’s been excellent as well, so it was just a selection tonight and, as we’ve seen, we’re not tending to put a centre-half on the bench very often, so they all understand that that’s the plan.”
Photo: Matchday Images
