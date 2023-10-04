Youngsters Progress in Premier Cup After On-Penalties Win at AFC Sudbury

Wednesday, 4th Oct 2023 00:43 A young Town XI progressed to the quarter-finals of this season's Endeavour Automotive Suffolk FA Premier Cup by beating Southern League Premier Division Central side AFC Sudbury 5-3 on penalties after neither side could find the net in 90 minutes. Despite being drawn at home, Town conceded home advantage for this match which was played on the 3G pitch at Sudbury's home ground instead, The MEL Group Stadium. U18s coach Callum Tongue took charge of the side which, as in previous seasons, was predominantly an U18s team with a sprinkling of U21 players, while Sudbury fielded Michael Bareck and Ola Bello in attack, both of whom were only released from Town's academy just over a year ago. The young Blues started brightly with Chuks Uzor-Greey testing Sudbury keeper James Bradbrook early on, and Fin Corrigan then curling a long-range effort over Bradbrook but off the bar moments later. The hosts first chance came on 13 when centre-back Jamie Eveleigh headed a floated free-kick over, while Bradbrook was out quickly at the other end to block Rio Morgan's delicate effort after the Northern Irish U19 international raced onto Michael Lavin's ball over the top. Minutes later Morgan released Uzor-Greey on the right and his low cross was inches away from the on-rushing Olly Davis, who would've had a simple tap-in to open the scoring. As the half-hour mark approached, a long throw from Sudbury caused some issues in the Town defence and the loose ball was fired only just over by Romario Dunne from the edge of the box. Bareck then dragged an effort just wide of the near post under pressure from a number of Town defenders, while Corrigan then somehow side-footed the ball over the bar from another inviting low cross from Uzor-Greey on the right. In an entertaining and end-to-end first half, Dunne was next to fire just off target for Sudbury five minutes before the break, shortly before Town keeper Henry Gray (pictured) made a fine stop to deflect Bello's close-range effort onto his post to keep the scores level at half-time. It took Town ten minutes to create their first real chance of the second half but they were inches away from taking the lead when the impressive Uzor-Greey latched onto a long diagonal ball from keeper Gray and directed the bouncing ball first time over Bradbrook but off the top of the bar. Morgan picked up a booking for a foul in midfield soon after, before Gray was out quickly to smother an effort from Bello after Dunne had won another aerial battle. Town again had Gray to thank for keeping the home side at bay on 74 when sub Joe Neal's low cross from the right was inadvertently directed towards his own net by Henry Curtis, but the New Zealand U20 international made a fine reaction save to keep the ball out. In truth it was the home side who were pushing forward with greater conviction as the game wore on, but Town defended well and remained a threat on the break. Sudbury twice came close to winning the match in the five minutes of stoppage time though, firstly Neal hit a low cross-shot across goal which went wide and then Gray made another great stop at his near post to keep Reuben Swann's drive out. The game went straight to penalties and after Davis had netted Town's first spot-kick, Gray, who will join up to train with the New Zealand senior squad next week, was the hero for the young Blues when he dived full-stretch to his left to keep out Neal's effort. Steven Turner, Uzor-Greey, Nick Nkansa and finally Morgan all then stepped up and each confidently beat Bradbrook from the spot, with Dunne, Bareck and Swann finding the net for the home side. Town have been drawn away at Ipswich Wanderers in this season's quarter-final, a tie which must be played by 25th October. Town XI: Gray, Lavin, Curtis (Mauge 90), Ayoola, Nkansa, Turner, Okunowo, Uzor-Greey, Morgan, Davis, Corrigan (Adebayo 80). Unused: Heard, Towler, Binns. Att: 98.

Photo: ITFC



