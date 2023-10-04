|Ipswich Town 3 v 0 Hull City
SkyBet Championship
Tuesday, 3rd October 2023 Kick-off 19:45
Rosenior: Ipswich Are Going to Be an Outstanding Team this Season
Wednesday, 4th Oct 2023 10:05
Hull City boss Liam Rosenior believes Town are going to be an outstanding team this season, the Blues having beaten his Tigers 3-0 at Portman Road.
Town dominated Rosenior’s team from virtually start to finish as goals from Wes Burns, Conor Chaplin and Marcus Harness saw Kieran McKenna’s side to a comfortable win and back to the top of the table with previous leaders Leicester in action tonight at home to third-placed Preston North End, who visit Portman Road on Saturday.
Asked whether he’d learned about his team during the game against Town, Rosenior, who spent the 2009/10 season on loan at Portman Road, said he’d discover more from the way they react when they face Millwall at the Den at the weekend.
“Tonight, but more importantly Saturday coming, that’s when I’ll learn, about me as well,” he said.
“Ipswich have been outstanding all season, not just this season but last season as well, and two magnificent goals in terms of the finishes that [Hull keeper] Ryan [Allsop] can’t do anything about.
"I'm disappointed about the first goal because we didn’t manage the distances well enough and then what we tried to do is change, we tried to be brave, we tried to go man-for-man all over the pitch, like we did at Leicester. In that one it worked and this one it didn’t.
“Fair play to Kieran, he’s done a fantastic job and for us we have to learn our lessons and make sure it doesn’t happen again.”
The defeat was Hull’s first since the opening day having gone on an eight-game unbeaten run.
“It’s the Championship,” Rosenior reflected. “We’ve lost two in 10, we are hard to beat, we weren't today, but overall it’s not a crisis, it’s no drama, we learn our lessons and move on to the next one really quickly.
“We’re still in a really good place, we’ve got 16 points from 10 games. You win, which is possible, it’s possible [for us to beat] Millwall [at the weekend] and that’s 19 points, that’s a very good return.
“There are a lot of teams [with similar records], I’ve just looked at the table. The Championship is always so close.
“I learnt a lot from a lot of managers, Chris Hughton [Rosenior’s boss at Brighton] always said, ‘You’re never the best team in the world when you win, you’re never the worst team in the world when you lose’.
“We can’t get carried away when things are going really well and we can’t get carried away when things don’t go our way.
“What we have to do is respond, learn and analyse and make sure we’re better for the next one.”
Rosenior felt Town’s central striker was key to Town’s victory: “Today, the difference between the two teams, I thought [George] Hirst was outstanding for Ipswich because every time the ball went up to him, it wasn’t our defenders’ fault because their defending from the right side, but it stuck. It stuck on him, he kept it for his team, laid the ball off and then they were in our half.
“When it went up to our frontmen today, it didn’t quite stick and we’ve got Liam [Delap], who is 20, he’s learning and he’s young, he’s going improve.
“And that was a massive part of the game. Every time it went up to Hirst it stuck and they could play around it and play in our half, and we didn’t quite play to that level today.”
He added: “I said to the lads after the game, everything they tried, they would try cross-field balls across their own penalty box, the lads are taking it down out of the air and back-heeling it and it’s going in someone’s path.
“And then we were gathering the ball, we were making really simple passes and they weren’t coming off.
“You get days like that, but there have been many more good days for Ipswich and there’s been bad and Kieran’s doing a fantastic job here.
“He’s got a team who understand the way he wants to play, he’s had 18 months, two years at it and they all know, I hear them shouting certain things and I know what they’re doing. The players know because he’s had the time to work with them.
“For me they’re going to be an outstanding team this season. They were at top level today and for us, if you’re not at your level and the opposition in any Championship game are top level, then you’re going to find it difficult.”
The 39-year-old boss continued his praise of the Blues: “There’s a really good understanding amongst them. There’s a good understanding of when the press is coming where to play.
“And there’s a good understanding if the press isn’t there, where to space is. They understand their roles, they understand their rotations, they’re a very, very good team.
“And in the Championship, if you have players, I’ve said this before about continuity, if you have continuity in the Championship, if you have players who understand their positions and understand what they’re doing at all moments, then you’ve got a chance of being successful.
“I played for Ipswich, I wish them all the best, I didn’t wish them the best today, but overall they’re an excellent team, but they’re miles ahead of us. We’re in a place where today it looked it, but overall we’re a good team as well.”
Rosenior also paid tribute to the 553 travelling Hull City fans: “They were brilliant. To travel all this way and see your team lose 3-0 and keep singing, I couldn't be prouder.
“After the game, I made sure every single player and myself went over and to show our appreciation.
“I apologise to them that they've come all this way and haven't seen the greatest performance from us and we'll do everything we can to repair that in the next game.”
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 293 bloggers
Opposition Preview - Hull City by ad_wilkin
Another of the EFL’s bright young managers visits Portman Road on Tuesday as Liam Rosenior brings a Hull side who are unbeaten in eight following an opening day defeat to Norwich.
Opposition Preview - Huddersfield Town by ad_wilkin
Huddersfield were one of the teams tipped for relegation this season having only just stayed up last season with the appointment of EFL stalwart Neil Warnock.
Opposition Preview - Wolverhampton Wanderers by ad_wilkin
A Premier League team will return to Portman Road for the first time since Fulham paid a visit on 16th September 2020 in the second round of this competition.
Opposition Preview - Blackburn Rovers by ad_wilkin
Jon Dahl Tommason was rumoured to have been close to leaving Blackburn in the summer due to lack of transfer funds but the manager who earned good reviews last season at Ewood Park has stuck around and continues to build a strong effective squad.
Opposition Preview - Southampton by ad_wilkin
The Town will go marching on, to St Mary’s on Tuesday in what will arguably be their toughest test yet.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]