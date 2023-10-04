Broadhead and Burns Named in Wales Squad

Wednesday, 4th Oct 2023 11:28

Blues duo Nathan Broadhead and Wes Burns have been named in the Wales squad for their games during the October international break.

The Welsh take on Gibraltar in a friendly at the Racecourse Ground, Wrexham on Wednesday 11th October, then Croatia in a Euro 2024 qualifier at the Cardiff City Stadium on Sunday 15th October.

Both Town players have previously won five caps with Broadhead having scored one international goal, on his debut to claim a 1-1 draw away against Croatia having come on as a sub to make his debut.

Wales are currently fourth in their group but only three points behind Croatia and Türkiye in first and second.





Photo: Reuters