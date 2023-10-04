Evans Thanks Fans For Messages of Support

Wednesday, 4th Oct 2023 20:28 Midfielder Lee Evans has thanked fans for their messages of support following the news that the knee injury he suffered at Huddersfield on Saturday at Huddersfield requires surgery. The 29-year-old was set to undergo surgery today to repair an MCL (medial collateral ligament) injury. “The highs and lows of football!” the Welshman wrote on social media. “From leading out the team against Premier League opponents this time last week and captaining the team on Saturday in the league, to surgery this week. “I've tried so hard to play through pain, with the issues l've had over the last couple of seasons, and avoid surgery so I can be back available for the club as soon as possible, whenever they needed me, it was always my priority. “However, the time has come to have the surgery which will fix all the issues I've been having and get me back to playing my best football again! Thank you to everyone for your messages of support they mean a lot! Let's get it 💪🏼” Manager Kieran McKenna said last night: “Very disappointed for him and for the football club,” McKenna said. “A great player and person, but at the same time, having spoken to him, I think hopefully now he can resolve the couple of issues he’s had with that knee and not had a surgical repair yet. “So he’s going to have the surgical repair, which will leave him out for quite a while but all being well, should hopefully give him a knee in really, really good condition which will give him a chance to have a good run at his career again, because he’s been really unlucky with it. “We’re disappointed with that for us and for Lee, but I’m sure he’ll throw himself into the recovery and come back strongly again.”

Photo: Matchday Images



