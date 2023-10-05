Burgess and Luongo in Australia Squad

Thursday, 5th Oct 2023 00:09 Town duo Cameron Burgess and Massimo Luongo have been named in the Australia squad for their London-based friendlies against England and New Zealand during the international break. The Socceroos face the Three Lions at Wembley on Friday 13th October, then the All Whites at Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium four days later. Burgess won his first full cap in last month’s 2-2 friendly draw with Mexico in the US, while Luongo made his 43rd and most recent international appearance in 2019. The midfielder, who has scored six international goals, said last month that manager Graham Arnold, who watched the pair in action at QPR earlier in the season, had told him he was in with a shout of a recall. “I’m definitely in the mix again,” he said following the 1-0 win against his old club Sheffield Wednesday. “I had a conversation with the manager. A friendly game away in Dallas was a good opportunity for him to call up new people for caps. “Going forwards, who knows? The one in London around the corner would be nice to start it up. “I’m 31 at the end of the month, so it’s just the direction the manager wants to go. We’re doing well so far so that’s probably put me at the front of the window to say ‘I’m here’. “It is what it is, I haven’t played for four years so it’s hard to infiltrate a team that’s done pretty well. I’m not expecting anything but it would be nice, of course.”

Photo: USA TODAY SPORTS



Miaow added 00:39 - Oct 5

That’s fantastic! Well done to the pair of them - they deserve it. Just hoping for no injuries...



It would be great to see them both come up against Kane and Bellingham at Wembley. 0

