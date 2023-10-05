Chambers Special Guest at Live Blue Monday Podcast

Thursday, 5th Oct 2023 10:10 The Blue Monday Podcast is hosting an in-person event at Portman Road after the Preston game on Saturday with former Town skipper Luke Chambers the special guest. Top-10 all-time Ipswich Town appearance-maker Chambers will give his views on the top-of-the-table clash with the Lilywhites before discussing his extensive playing career and answering questions from the floor. The event gives an opportunity for all Town fans to meet up and socialise in person at a positive period in the club’s recent history. As usual there’ll be plenty of football chat, as well as interactive games and giveaways! Tickets are available to purchase via this link with general admission £10 (plus a small booking fee). Those attending the Preston game can head straight to Beattie’s bar in the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand at the full-time whistle for exclusive extended opening ahead of the main event. Otherwise proceedings kick off formally in the Sir Bobby Robson Suite from 7.30pm (entrance via Constantine Road from 7pm onwards).

Photo: Matchday Images



hoppy added 10:29 - Oct 5

Phil... Can you please clarify this bit...



"Those attending the Preston game can head straight to Beattie’s bar in the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand at the full-time whistle for exclusive extended opening ahead of the main event."



Does that mean that Beatties is going to be closed to those that normally go in there after a match unless they have bought a ticket for the Blue Monday event?

