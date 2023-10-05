Morsy Left Out of Final Egypt Squad

Thursday, 5th Oct 2023 12:00 Blues skipper Sam Morsy has been left out of the Egypt squad for their October friendlies. The 32-year-old, who won his eighth and ninth caps last month, his first international appearances since November 2018, was named on a provisional 11-man list of foreign-based players set to be called up, but was omitted from the final party named this morning. The Pharaohs are set to play two friendlies at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi against Zambia on Thursday 12th October and then Algeria on Monday 16th October. Prior to last month’s matches, the Town captain had previously been named in several overseas lists before being omitted from the final squad.

Photo: NURPHOTO



Robert_Garrett added 12:07 - Oct 5

With hindsight it is probably a good thing with all the matches he is playing at 200% for us? Have a short rest Samy with the family instead............ 0

Suffolkboy added 12:09 - Oct 5

Don’t know IF they realise what they’re missing, but if it means ITFC will have him to play — hoorah !!

COYB 0

Lord_Mac added 12:14 - Oct 5

Good for us, sorry for him. If we were a Premier club, he'd have been playing 0

