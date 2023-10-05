Morsy Left Out of Final Egypt Squad
Thursday, 5th Oct 2023 12:00
Blues skipper Sam Morsy has been left out of the Egypt squad for their October friendlies.
The 32-year-old, who won his eighth and ninth caps last month, his first international appearances since November 2018, was named on a provisional 11-man list of foreign-based players set to be called up, but was omitted from the final party named this morning.
The Pharaohs are set to play two friendlies at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi against Zambia on Thursday 12th October and then Algeria on Monday 16th October.
Prior to last month’s matches, the Town captain had previously been named in several overseas lists before being omitted from the final squad.
Photo: NURPHOTO
