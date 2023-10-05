Dyer Undergoes Liver Transplant

Thursday, 5th Oct 2023 12:22 Former Town midfielder and academy coach Kieron Dyer has successfully undergone a liver transplant. Ipswich-born Dyer, 44, revealed in 2021 that he had been diagnosed with primary sclerosing cholangitis and would require a transplant, liver problems having initially been discovered in 2002. More recently, the requirement for a transplant became more urgent and the former England international underwent surgery a fortnight ago. In a statement, Dyer says: “In 2019 I was diagnosed with primary sclerosing cholangitis, a chronic liver condition that has no cure. Ever since that day, I knew that I would require a transplant. “Three months ago, I was admitted to the Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge. A fortnight ago came the life-changing news that I was to be the recipient of a new liver, and would swiftly undergo a transplant. “This morning I was discharged from hospital. Simply saying ‘thank you’ to the staff at the hospital feels insufficient. They have been extraordinary. “Be it the nurses, porters, doctors or consultants, I have been blown away by the quality of care I received. I could not have been in better hands throughout, and my appreciation goes beyond words. I will never forget them. “I know that the liver I have been given has come from someone of a similar age to myself and that is truly heart-breaking. “It is the generosity and kindness of others that gives those in my position a chance, and I will ensure I make the most of it. “The gratitude I feel for the position I find myself in, has no bounds and I feel blessed to leave hospital feeling healthier than ever. “I would like to thank my family who have offered extraordinary support during what has been a very tough period, and whilst there will inevitably be bumps in the road ahead, I return home with my optimistic outlook that I worried would never return. “Strangely, football has been even more important to me during this time. I have watched more games from my hospital bed in the last three months, than in any other period of my life. “I want to thank my hometown club Ipswich Town who have been in regular contact with me, and also Chesterfield, where I am on the coaching staff after joining towards the end of last season. “A particular thank you to the manager Paul Cook, who has given me the ability to contribute, even from hospital, where I’ve watched every fixture as the lads have made their way to the top of the National League table. “In due course I look forward to returning to coaching and media work, but I respectfully ask for privacy for myself and my family at this time as I strive to make what I hope will be a full recovery.” Dyer talks about his health issues as well as his career at Town and his other clubs in Premier League Stories, which was released shortly before he underwent surgery.

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



DoctorPolski added 12:26 - Oct 5

Good luck Kieron. 2

ArnieM added 12:28 - Oct 5

Absolutely brilliant news Kieran …. Get well soon mate and back in amongst those you love beit family or football family. 2

Steelmonkey added 12:31 - Oct 5

Great news, hope it all goes well for you Kieron. 1

BlueandTruesince82 added 12:31 - Oct 5

Get well soon KD 1

Karlosfandangal added 12:32 - Oct 5

Excellent News 1

Europablue added 12:45 - Oct 5

Great news. It can't be easy having that hanging over you for so long. I'm glad he still has a decent relationship with the club. 0

LegendofthePhoenix added 12:59 - Oct 5

Great news Kieron, wishing you a full and speedy recovery. 0

Hatman2 added 13:14 - Oct 5

Great to hear you’re doing well Kieron, all the very best. 0

sw20tractor added 13:34 - Oct 5

Lovely words from Kieron. Glad the op went successfully and all the best for the future. 1

d77sgw added 13:37 - Oct 5

More important than football this. 0

Argyle_blue added 13:44 - Oct 5

Good luck with your recovery Kieron you legend. 0

BlueWax added 13:46 - Oct 5

Amazing news and the most precious gift from a donor whose family can have memories I've on.

Super KD a town legend and the blue army I'm sure are so happy for your good news and better health. 0

Monkey_Blue added 13:48 - Oct 5

Fantastic news and I know we all wish him a full recovery. It’s important to have a Doner card. It’s the only chance you know you have at life after death. I hope Kieron can get himself back to Portman Road for some games soon. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments