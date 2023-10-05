Duo in Team of Midweek
Thursday, 5th Oct 2023 14:13
Keeper Vaclav Hladky and manager Kieran McKenna have been named in the Sky Bet Championship Team of Midweek following the Blues’ 3-0 victory over Hull City on Tuesday.
Hladky played a key role in two of the Town goals, while keeping a clean sheet, while McKenna led his side briefly back to the top of the table before Leicester returned to the summit after defeating Preston, who are in Suffolk on Saturday, 3-0 on Wednesday evening.
