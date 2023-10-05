Duo in Team of Midweek

Thursday, 5th Oct 2023 14:13 Keeper Vaclav Hladky and manager Kieran McKenna have been named in the Sky Bet Championship Team of Midweek following the Blues’ 3-0 victory over Hull City on Tuesday. Hladky played a key role in two of the Town goals, while keeping a clean sheet, while McKenna led his side briefly back to the top of the table before Leicester returned to the summit after defeating Preston, who are in Suffolk on Saturday, 3-0 on Wednesday evening.

Photos: Matchday Images/TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



1967blue added 14:26 - Oct 5

Wasn't the Leicester score 3-0 Phil? 0

PhilTWTD added 14:39 - Oct 5

Yes, mixed it up with the Foxes' previous result. 0

Europablue added 14:54 - Oct 5

Harness should have been recognized too. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments