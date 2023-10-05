Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Duo in Team of Midweek
Thursday, 5th Oct 2023 14:13

Keeper Vaclav Hladky and manager Kieran McKenna have been named in the Sky Bet Championship Team of Midweek following the Blues’ 3-0 victory over Hull City on Tuesday.

Hladky played a key role in two of the Town goals, while keeping a clean sheet, while McKenna led his side briefly back to the top of the table before Leicester returned to the summit after defeating Preston, who are in Suffolk on Saturday, 3-0 on Wednesday evening.


Photos: Matchday Images/TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



1967blue added 14:26 - Oct 5
Wasn't the Leicester score 3-0 Phil?
0

PhilTWTD added 14:39 - Oct 5
Yes, mixed it up with the Foxes' previous result.
0

Europablue added 14:54 - Oct 5
Harness should have been recognized too.
0


You need to login in order to post your comments

Blogs 293 bloggers

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2023