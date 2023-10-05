McCarthy: McKenna's Doing a Remarkable Job

Thursday, 5th Oct 2023 14:28 Former Town boss Mick McCarthy says current manager Kieran McKenna is doing a remarkable job at Portman Road. McCarthy, 64, who was in charge of the Blues between 2012 and 2018, has been hugely impressed by McKenna, who took over at Portman Road just over three years after his departure. “An amazing job he’s done,” McCarthy told the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast. “From getting them promoted and now to seven wins in the Championship, remarkable. “They came back from 2-0 down against Wolves to win, they were 1-0 down on Saturday against Huddersfield and came back to get a draw. “Plays great football, they’re flying under him. They’ve got a really good budget in League One, they’ve got it in the Championship, but nevertheless, he’s doing the coaching, he’s doing the managing. Remarkable.”

ArnieM added 14:31 - Oct 5

Sexy football, Mick . It’s sexy football. 3

freddo78 added 14:37 - Oct 5

Good old Mick. He could always spot talent! 3

Dissboyitfc added 14:43 - Oct 5

He couldn’t really say anything different! It’s a fact! And it’s sexy 3

Seablue added 14:50 - Oct 5

Careful what you wish for. 3

runaround added 14:52 - Oct 5

Bonkers 0

Wickets added 15:06 - Oct 5

He could not resist chucking in the budget bit could he , as if to say I could ha e done this if I was given a bit of cash ! -2

Tractor_Boy_in_HK added 15:18 - Oct 5

Thanks, Mick. I still appreciate what you did for Town. Now it's a new era and time to go even higher. 0

