McCarthy: McKenna's Doing a Remarkable Job
Thursday, 5th Oct 2023 14:28
Former Town boss Mick McCarthy says current manager Kieran McKenna is doing a remarkable job at Portman Road.
McCarthy, 64, who was in charge of the Blues between 2012 and 2018, has been hugely impressed by McKenna, who took over at Portman Road just over three years after his departure.
“An amazing job he’s done,” McCarthy told the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast. “From getting them promoted and now to seven wins in the Championship, remarkable.
“They came back from 2-0 down against Wolves to win, they were 1-0 down on Saturday against Huddersfield and came back to get a draw.
“Plays great football, they’re flying under him. They’ve got a really good budget in League One, they’ve got it in the Championship, but nevertheless, he’s doing the coaching, he’s doing the managing. Remarkable.”
Photo: Matchday Images
