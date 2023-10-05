Life's a Pitch TV - Episode 12

Thursday, 5th Oct 2023 21:15 The 12th edition of Life’s a Pitch TV with host Mark Murphy joined by legends-in-residence Terry Butcher and Russell Osman, and TWTD’s Phil Ham is now available on YouTube and audio podcast platforms. With scheduled guest Carlos Edwards unfortunately unable to make it to the studio, the team talk about Town’s excellent start to the season, the last two matches and other recent Blues news, while Butcher and Osman tell a few stories from their time at Portman Road under Sir Bobby Robson. As well as YouTube, the show is also available on a number of audio podcast platforms with Apple now among them. Currently it can be found - or will be if it hasn’t filtered through yet - on Apple, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Deezer, Buzzsprout, Podcast Index, Podcast Addict, Player FM, Listen Notes, Podcast Chaser and Pocket Podcasts. An RSS feed for the show can be found here. Life's a Pitch TV is also going on the road, to The Dove on Thursday 12th October and Venue 16 on Thursday 30th November, full details on the new website here, where you can also find the show’s new merchandise. If you’re interested in sponsoring the show, contact Mark Calver via lifesapitchtv@gmail.com. Photo: TWTD



