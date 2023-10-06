U18s at Cardiff

Friday, 6th Oct 2023 09:17

Town’s U18s are in action against Cardiff City at the Cardiff International Sports Stadium on Saturday morning (KO 11am).

The young Blues are unbeaten in their last four in Professional Development League Two South and last week smashed QPR 7-0 at Playford Road with Olly Davis netting a hat-trick, Rio Morgan (pictured) two and Chuks Uzor-Greey and Henry Curtis one apiece.

Callum Tongue’s side are up to fifth in PDL2 South with the Bluebirds sitting 10th and bottom.





Photo: Matchday Images