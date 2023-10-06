Scarlett in England Elite League Squad

Friday, 6th Oct 2023 11:45 Town striker Dane Scarlett has been named in the England Men's Elite League Squad, previously known as the U20s, for games against Romania and Portugal during the international break. The England youngsters face the Romanians away on Thursday 12th October, then host the Portuguese at Stadium MK on Tuesday 17th October. The England Men’s Euro Elite League squad is open for players born between January 1st 2002 and December 31st 2004 and will see them also face Italy, Germany, Czechia, Poland and Netherlands over the course of the rest of the season. Scarlett, who is on loan with the Blues from Tottenham, made his England U21s debut last month, having previously been capped at every level from U15s upwards. England Euro Elite League Squad: Owen Goodman (Colchester United, loan from Crystal Palace), Charlie Setford (Ajax), Joseph Whitworth (Crystal Palace), Ryan Andrews (Watford), Luke Chambers (Liverpool), Ronnie Edwards (Peterborough United), Lewis Hall (Newcastle United - loan from Chelsea), Jadel Katongo (Peterborough United, loan from Manchester City), Reuell Walters (Arsenal), Oliver Arblaster (Port Vale, loan from Sheffield United), Alfie Devine (Port Vale, loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Daniel Gore (Manchester United), Darko Gyabi (Leeds United), Emran Soglo (Olympique Marseille), Charlie Webster (Heerenveen, loan from Chelsea), Mason Burstow (Sunderland, loan from Chelsea), Omari Forson (Manchester United), Dane Scarlett (Ipswich Town, loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Divin Mubama (West Ham United), Michael Olakigbe (Brentford).

Photo: Matchday Images



