McKenna: Evans Surgery a Success
Friday, 6th Oct 2023 14:38
Town boss Kieran McKenna says midfielder Lee Evans successfully underwent his knee operation on Wednesday and is broadly facing around six months on the sidelines, while forward Nathan Broadhead has continued his recovering from his thigh problem and no one has picked up any new knocks.
Evans suffered an MCL (medial collateral ligament) injury at Huddersfield last week and subsequently went under the knife.
“He had his operation on Wednesday, it was successful, they were happy with the outcome, so that’s good news and he’s resting at home for a few days but from next week we’ll start on the steps to recover with all our support and wishes,” McKenna said.
Quizzed on how long the Welshman might be out for, he added: “With the surgery that he’s had, it’s maybe a six-month injury but with these things you can add or take away or month or two months on either side of it and then how it all goes.
“It’s not a two-to-three-month injury and it’s not a year, it can be anything around that timescale.
“Let’s see, I think the most important thing is that he takes whatever time he needs to get it right now.
“He’s got some good years ahead of him as a player, we think, and he’s had a lot of experience up to this point in his career and hopefully this is a pause point to get it really right and then push on for the next few seasons.
“We won’t rush him but at the same time, we’ll help him get back as fast as possible and whichever timescale is suitable.”
Broadhead missed the trip to Huddersfield having felt some tightness in his thigh but was considered fit enough for the bench for the 3-0 home victory over Hull and has continued to make progress this week.
“Tuesday came around a little bit too quick for him,” McKenna said. “He was medically clear but hadn’t trained too much. He was available for the bench but it was always going to be the case that we’d use him if we felt like we needed to.
“He trained yesterday and today, so he’s a little bit further down the line than he was before Tuesday.”
Asked whether anyone else had suffered a knock, McKenna added: “No, we’re in a good spot, we’ve had, apart from Lee, the whole group training today, so we’re in a really healthy position.”
