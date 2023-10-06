McKenna: Evans Surgery a Success

Friday, 6th Oct 2023 14:38 Town boss Kieran McKenna says midfielder Lee Evans successfully underwent his knee operation on Wednesday and is broadly facing around six months on the sidelines, while forward Nathan Broadhead has continued his recovering from his thigh problem and no one has picked up any new knocks. Evans suffered an MCL (medial collateral ligament) injury at Huddersfield last week and subsequently went under the knife. “He had his operation on Wednesday, it was successful, they were happy with the outcome, so that’s good news and he’s resting at home for a few days but from next week we’ll start on the steps to recover with all our support and wishes,” McKenna said. Quizzed on how long the Welshman might be out for, he added: “With the surgery that he’s had, it’s maybe a six-month injury but with these things you can add or take away or month or two months on either side of it and then how it all goes. “It’s not a two-to-three-month injury and it’s not a year, it can be anything around that timescale. “Let’s see, I think the most important thing is that he takes whatever time he needs to get it right now. “He’s got some good years ahead of him as a player, we think, and he’s had a lot of experience up to this point in his career and hopefully this is a pause point to get it really right and then push on for the next few seasons. “We won’t rush him but at the same time, we’ll help him get back as fast as possible and whichever timescale is suitable.” Broadhead missed the trip to Huddersfield having felt some tightness in his thigh but was considered fit enough for the bench for the 3-0 home victory over Hull and has continued to make progress this week. “Tuesday came around a little bit too quick for him,” McKenna said. “He was medically clear but hadn’t trained too much. He was available for the bench but it was always going to be the case that we’d use him if we felt like we needed to. “He trained yesterday and today, so he’s a little bit further down the line than he was before Tuesday.” Asked whether anyone else had suffered a knock, McKenna added: “No, we’re in a good spot, we’ve had, apart from Lee, the whole group training today, so we’re in a really healthy position.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Trequartista added 14:45 - Oct 6

Surely straight after the op it’s always going to be described as a success unless he doesn’t wake up. You only tend to find if it’s unsuccessful a few months down the line. 0

Gdunkdafunk added 15:04 - Oct 6

Heal well Lee, come back strong. Hopefully the other pre existing issue has been addressed now as well & he can stay injury free in the future. We're fortunate to have 2/3 players who can fill that position 3

BrockleyBlue78 added 15:13 - Oct 6

Good luck Lee, come back strong 2

Suffolkboy added 15:23 - Oct 6

Let’s remain positive and cautiously optimistic ! KM looks after his ‘family ‘ of players with a smashing ,caring and careful attitude ; always seeking the best outcome for each and trying to ensure success .

As supporters we must back his judgement ,knowing full well he personally has experienced the utter frustration of injury curtailing a playing career .

SO great news for L E , recuperate and make the best physical recovery !

COYB 0

ArnieM added 15:28 - Oct 6

Trequaresta : they might be considering it a success if the meniscus was not torn / involved. The MCL and outer edge of the cartilage are connected ( but there is a blood supply so would heal, unlike any tear to the inner edge of the cartilage). Cartilage involvement is the last thing s footballer wants to hear. So hopefully he’ll be back by say Feb. Fingers crossed anyway. 0

Bazza8564 added 15:33 - Oct 6

It's good to hear that the operation went well, but 6 months is March, which is after the next transfer window, a period when we will inevitably strengthen again. I really like LE, but I fear his opportunities are going to be numbered here now sadly, and that when KM talks about him having a good few seasons ahead, it's what he doesnt say thats probably as significant in terms of that being here. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments