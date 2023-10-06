McKenna: Luongo's International Recall Well Deserved

Friday, 6th Oct 2023 16:10 Blues boss Kieran McKenna says midfielder Massimo Luongo fully deserves his recall to the Australia squad after four years out of the Socceroos picture. Luongo, 31, has been named in Graham Arnold’s squad for the upcoming London-based friendlies against England and New Zealand at Wembley and Brentford respectively. “It is great news and I think everyone that has seen us play in the past nine months would certainly say deservedly so,” McKenna said regarding Luongo’s recall. “His form has been fantastic and he has been a big part of the team post-Christmas – a big part of the football club, really. “He has been composed, led by character but with a real competitive edge and streak to him. “He brings really good things to our group and thoroughly deserved. Him and Samy [Morsy] in midfield as a pairing predominantly playing in these first 11 league games, I think both have been outstanding. “Of course, two players with good Championship experience already but performing at the level that they are at, competing and dominating in games, I think it is a huge credit to the professionalism of them both. “And a huge sign that no matter what age you are, whether that’s the right or wrong side of 30, whatever way you want to look at it, both are improving game-by-game, week-by-week, still learning, two good learners and two good football thinkers. They bring a lot to us on and off the pitch.



“We have to take it as a big positive. This time last year, we didn’t have any senior internationals in the squad. Now we have some and others who I imagine are knocking on the door of other international squads. “We like working with the players and having everyone here, but I think you have to take it as a positive. Of course, there could be some challenges down the line with international tournaments coming up later in the year, but we will cross that bridge whenever we need to. “For now, we are just happy for those players and hope those experiences and the recognition they are gaining will benefit and reflect us as a team and all the players that are here.” Socceroos boss Graham Arnold came to the Town hotel to chat to McKenna, Luongo and defender Cameron Burgess, who made his first international appearance in the friendly against Mexico in the US last month, prior to the match at Loftus Road last month. “He came to the hotel before the QPR game, so he caught up with Cameron and Massimo at that point,” McKenna said. “I was able to catch some time with him at that point, the staff were in regular contact with our staff and they’ve been fully aware of how Massimo’s been doing this year, it’s been plain to see for everyone who has watched our games and he knows Massimo from before anyway. “Everyone’s happy for him, it’s a great game, a great two games but England at Wembley for the two of them to be involved in that is something to be really proud of for them and their families. “And I think it should be for us as a football club to have two players involved in the game like that, and let’s hope they get on the pitch and have a good part to play and I’m sure it will be a big challenge for them.” While Wes Burns and Nathan Broadhead have been called up by Wales, Elkan Baggott by Indonesia, Dane Scarlett by the England Men's Elite League Squad, Cieran Slicker by Scotland’s U21s and another young keeper, Woody Williamson, by Scotland’s U19s, skipper Morsy was omitted from the final Egypt squad having been named in a provisional list of overseas players. Asked whether he was surprised his skipper was left out by the Pharaohs, McKenna reflected: “I think with international squads, there are so many different factors, so it would be easy for me to say he should be called up. “I think anyone who has watched the games can see that he has clearly been one of the best midfielders in the Championship this season and, for me, one of the best players in the Championship so far this season. “But not knowing the ins and outs of the squad and the make-up of the squad and the plans of the manager, I think with international football in general, there are other things that come into it other than form and I’ve been in that position as an international manager, so it wouldn’t be right to comment. “All I can say is what all the Ipswich fans or people who have watched us this year [will have seen], is that Samy’s been a massive player for us this year, who’s probably playing the best football of his career and is going from strength to strength and I know he’s really hungry to keep improving and he wants more. “When he’s doing that and when he’s in that frame and he’s in that form, I think there are good things ahead for him.”

