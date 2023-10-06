Final Turnstile Blues on Sale Saturday



The 29th and - for the moment, anyway - final issue of Turnstile Blues will be on sale before Saturday's game against Preston North End. The collective of Town fans who run the fanzine have decided that the time is right to step away from their keyboards and enjoy the football - largely due to the vastly different state that the club is now in, compared to 2012 when the first issue of TB hit the streets. The final issue contains the second half of the fanzine's interview with Town legend Marcus Stewart, covering that amazing 2000/01 season in the Premier League, adventures in Europe and Marcus's life and career after leaving Portman Road. Turning to the present teams, we take a deep breath and look back over four years in the third tier, charting the journey from “a succession of incompetent managerial Pauls” to last season's promotion triumph under Kieran McKenna. There's also a look back at a frustrating end to 2022/23 for ITFC Women, and a hopeful look forward to the current season in the FAWNL Southern Premier. It might be the last issue, but wouldn't be TB without some pertinent questions being asked - the new Membership Scheme is scrutinised, and there's also a reminder about the importance of keeping the club's ownership accountable to the fans, however well things are going on the pitch. Elsewhere, there are memories of a much-missed friend and Town fan, a look back into history at the first ex-Manchester United coach to win promotion to ITFC, Scott Duncan, and an exclusive report from the world of Internet transfer speculation. Turnstile Blues will be available around Portman Road from around 1.45pm on Saturday. Sellers will try to get around the ground as much as possible, but Sir Alf's statue is the best location to find a copy. As it was in 2012, it's priced at £1.

