McKenna: Ed's Always Welcome

Friday, 6th Oct 2023 16:28 Boss Kieran McKenna isn’t expecting Ed Sheeran in the dressing room after Saturday’s home game against Preston but says the Framlingham-based pop star and Town sponsor is welcome after any similar victory and along to the Blues’ Playford Road training ground or stadium any time. Pictures of Sheeran being serenaded by the Town squad in the home dressing room following Tuesday’s brilliant 3-0 victory over Hull City appeared around the globe such the 32-year-old’s international celebrity status. Earlier, Sheeran, who has Town squad number 17, was handed a League One runners-up medal for last season and appeared on TownTV, as well as spending time pouring drinks for fans behind a bar. McKenna was asked whether he was anticipating a reprise of Sheeran’s post-match dressing room appearance following the game against the Lilywhites. “I don’t think so, but it’s great to have his support, so the door is open,” he said. “Certainly when we have a good win and he wants to come down and see us. “We’ve said the same to him if he wants to pop down the training ground, he’s always welcome to pop down. “Tuesday night was the first time he’d been to a game for a while, so I think did some great work going round seeing supporters and was on Town TV and coming to the dressing room, and I’m sure he’ll want to get in and out of the stadium a little bit more low key than that other weeks and just enjoy the football. “But it’s great to have his support and he’s always welcome to come and see us in the training ground or at the stadium.” Perfect. @edsheeran | #itfc pic.twitter.com/JFURJDz4A4 — Ipswich Town (@IpswichTown) October 3, 2023 The Blues boss said Sheeran’s visit was a big boost to everyone at the club, as was the display against the Tigers, who were taken apart by Town from start to finish. “I think the game did as well,” McKenna continued. “And how the game panned out and things like players coming in who hadn’t played so far in the league in terms of starts, coming in and having such a big impact. “Things like that give the group a massive boost and are a big boost for the staff behind the scenes as well because it’s so easy for their work going into the players who aren’t starting so many games to go more unseen. So when players come in and do really well, those things are always a boost. “But for Ed to come and meet the players, it’s the first time, he’s been so busy, we’re all big fans of his music and what he does and grateful for his support with the football club. “For him to have his first chance to meet the players and meet a lot of the staff, that was a really nice moment and a nice way to finish off the night, and I think has only added to the good feelings that are around the building and around the club. “But, as I keep repeating it, we know that that doesn’t give us anything on Saturday. Preston aren’t coming here to give us any presents because we played well on Tuesday or because we had a really important supporter here. “We know it’s going to be another fight, a really hard-fought game and, of course, good feelings from Tuesday can help if you use them in the right way, but we start from scratch again with another battle on Saturday and we need that from all the players and all the supporters in the stadium.”



MK1 added 16:49 - Oct 6

He is a great ambassador for our club. Spreading the message worldwide. Love having him associated with ITFC. Good work Ed. 1

Whos_blue added 17:05 - Oct 6

His music isn't really my thing, but his support for us is genuine and as that town tv snippet shows, genuienly is a lovely down to earth fella.

Just one more thing that is great about this club right now. 0

